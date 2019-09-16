VIDEO: TeleTots 2019 is launching soon, make sure your cherub is looking their cutest!

The hunt is on for Tayside’s cutest kid – with the return of the Evening Telegraph’s TeleTots competition

Starting soon, families can take their wee ones to the Overgate to have their pictures professionally taken and put themselves in the running for some fantastic prizes.

All youngsters aged between 0-5 are eligible to take part and every child photographed at the special free shoots during the first two weeks of October will be featured in a series of picture supplements in the newspaper.

The child crowned TeleTot 2019 after a public vote will win £1,000 of holiday vouchers for their family, a fantastic trophy, a £50 toy shop voucher plus a photo bundle.

There will also be a trophy, toy shop voucher and photo bundle for each age category winner, plus all nine finalists will be given a photo bundle – and the competition is sure to be hot.

It’s never been easier for you to put your little cherub in the spotlight. The photo sessions in the city’s biggest shopping centre will start on Monday September 30 and will run until Saturday October 12.

The photography sessions will take place at the following times – Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm, Thursday (late night) noon-7pm and Sunday noon-4pm.

No appointment is needed – just bring the registration form printed opposite and make sure your wee one is looking their cutest!

Picture supplements will start running in the Evening Telegraph on Tuesday October 29 and voting will open on the same day.

You’ll be able to cast votes right up until November 27, after which we will announce our final nine.

The finalists will be revealed on Tuesday December 3 and the winner will be announced in the run-up to Christmas.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Teletots is always popular and we just can’t wait to get started. We are looking forward to welcoming as many families as possible to our brand new stand in the Overgate.

“It is always brilliant to see so many happy, smiling kids and I know our readers will also enjoy picking their favourite TeleTot!

“This year we have a cracking prize up for grabs and I hope plenty of parents – and indeed their offspring – are looking forward to getting involved.”