The family of TeleTots winner Mia Evonne Jarrett have said they are “amazed” after the three-year-old scooped the prize for the second year running.

Mia Evonne, from Birkhill, received a massive 912 votes to reclaim her TeleTots title and enlisted the help of her nursery friends and family to reach first place.

Mum Evonne has said the family couldn’t believe it when their cheeky cherub was named as the winner.

“We were amazed when we found out she had won,” she said.

“We knew that we had over 900 votes as we had collected them all from family and friends before sending them in but we didn’t know if that was going to be enough or not.

“Mia was much more aware of the competition this year and was making sure she asked everyone to keep their slips for her. She got all her nursery friends and teachers to vote for her too. It was lovely seeing her so excited about it and telling everyone she was in the paper.

“We have no clue what she is going to choose to spend her winning money on yet but she is totally obsessed with horses – she won’t be buying her own though.”

Coming in joint runners up spots were Emilia Strachan and Lee Thomson who have each bagged themselves £250 as well as a trophy and photo canvas.

Emilia, who will also be celebrated her first birthday on January 8, gathered 503 votes however mum Emma Sutherland says she didn’t realise just how competitive voting would be.

She added: “It was very exciting when we heard Emilia was one of the runners up but it was very unexpected, the voting was a lot more full on than we had realised.

“I honestly didn’t even buy that many personally it was all family, friends and friends of friends who went out and voted for her which was fantastic.

“The competition was something to focus on and look forward to especially during this hard year. It is Emilia’s birthday on January 8 so the money is a great boost especially just after Christmas but I think we are going to save it and maybe go on a Scottish holiday when we are allowed.”

For six-month-old Lee Thomson, 448 votes came flying in putting him firmly in third place in TeleTots 2020 with mum Kimberly Petrie vowing to put the money aside for her son to use when he is a bit older.

She said: “I was hoping and praying that Lee would at least make the top three and I am so happy that he did.

“Last year my nephew made the top nine when I was pregnant with Lee so I said that I would definitely enter him this year and I am glad I did.

“Having Lee in lockdown was strange as it was just so different to normal, you felt so alone in some ways so the competition was a nice way to show him off even if we couldn’t do it in real life.

“We have decided to put the money into an account for Lee when he gets a bit older. He has just got so many toys for Christmas and it is his money at the end of the day so he can choose what he wants to get with it.

“I am so glad that the competition was able to still go ahead and we are all so happy that Lee came in the top three.”