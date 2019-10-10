TeleTots 2019: Final chance to grab top prizes

Time is fast running out for families to take part in our TeleTots photo contest for the cutest Tayside toddlers.

A Tele photographer has been on hand to capture the smiling faces of hundreds of boys and girls free of charge in this year’s event at the Overgate shopping centre.

However, the competition draws to a close this weekend. Saturday is the final day to take kids to a photo session and be in with the chance of a bumper bundle of prizes including vouchers, pictures and a trophy.

First up yesterday to have his photograph taken was five-year-old Theo Tragham, from Monifieth.

His grandmother Sharon Taylor, of East Denside Farm, took a trip into the city with Theo. She said: “Theo is off for the school holidays and we thought we’d pop into the shops while his dad kindly wallpapered my house.

“I actually cut my hand earlier trying to remove the paper, so it’s best I am out shopping.”

And three-year-old Ellie Whyte, of Fintry, impressed her grandmother Dot Whyte by posing perfectly for her session. Dot, from near Douglas, said: “I cannot believe how well she sat for the photographer.

“The last thing on my mind was coming in to have her picture taken. But when we saw the balloons on display we had to come over.

“We had originally come into the centre for a coffee and a babyccino, but the photos are lovely.”

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said: “We run our TeleTots competition every year and being in the Overgate has been fantastic. There are great prizes to be won so don’t miss out on that chance.”

To take part simply fill in the form below and take it to the Overgate. Contestants need to be aged five and under. Today’s session is from noon-7pm, while tomorrow’s and Saturday’s are from 10am-4pm.