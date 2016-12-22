The shortlist for the third annual Evening Telegraph Community Spirit Awards has been unveiled.

The judging panel met this week to put forward those they feel have gone the extra mile to help others.

Local carers Fiona Bruce and Jenny McMillan are nominated for the Carer of the Year award, sponsored by Angus Fostering & Adoption.

Main Street Cafe Volunteers, Bonnie Dundee, Spectrum, The Brae disabled riding centre and the Dundee International Women’s Centre (DIWC) are nominated for Dundee City Council’s Community Group of the Year award.

Jamie Black, Katie and Lee Hogan and Tracy Burke are the heroes nominated for Angus Fostering & Adoption’s Courage award.

Tracy Burke is also nominated for Tay Taxis’ Fundraiser of the Year award, alongside Andy Goudie, Starter Packs Dundee, Mollie Ross and Valerie Busher of Maggie’s.

The Health and Wellbeing award, recognising those who inspire others to lead healthier lives, sees DIWC appear again alongside the Fun and Food Programme and Heart Space Yoga & Bodyworks.

David Evans, Dr Gordon Hamilton, M-C McInally and the Opportunities Project are all nominated for Wave 102’s Innovative Educationalist award.

Una Wardrop, Cath Webster and the Menolej Experience are shortlisted for the Inspiring Senior award.

Apex Hotel’s Inspiring Youth award has a shortlist including Dionne Geddes, Jade Heron, Samantha Wilson and The Attic Project ‘Blue T-Shirts’ Volunteering Group.

Ron Neave, Sara Edwards and the Street Chaplains are nominated for the Safer Streets award, supported by STAR Awards Dundee.

Andrew Sangster, Ashley Crosby and the Tayside Mountain Rescue Team are nominated for the Blue Light award, recognising emergency first responders.

Meanwhile, Community Spirit of the Year nominees are the Dundee Local Committee for Cancer Research UK, Chiera Donegan and the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail.

Tele Editor Steven Bell said: “Good luck to all our nominees.”