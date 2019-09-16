Tele’s Amy and Kenny get their dancing shoes on for this year’s Strictly Come Prancing

They wowed the crowds with their moves 12 months ago, and now the contestants from last year’s Strictly Come Prancing are putting on their dancing shoes once more.

With the 2019 contestants busy working out their routines for the big night in eight weeks’ time, the class of 2018 have been preparing a special Halloween-themed performance of their own.

And Tele feature writer Amy Hall, who took part last year with partner David Cura, can’t wait to get back into the swing.

She was back in the rehearsal studio with fellow previous contestants this week and said the audience are in for a “spooktacular” treat.

© DC Thomson

Amy said: “When Stacey at Help for Kids suggested we all do a group dance I couldn’t have said yes quick enough.

“Now I have had a taste of how it feels to be under those spotlights you can’t get me off the dancefloor.

“I was more than happy to don my dancing shoes once more.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

As well as Amy, the Tele will be represented again when reporter Kenny MacDonald steps out for the main competition.

“When I heard that Kenny was taking part this year I got serious envy so this dance gives me a chance for the attention to be on me once again,” Amy joked.

“This year is even more enjoyable as we are all together as a team and the song choice is an absolute crowd pleaser.

© DC Thomson

“I am not going to give too much away but I can assure you the audience is going to have a spooktacular time.”

Last year’s showcase event raised more than £30,000 for Help for Kids. The charity’s manager Stacey Wallace is hoping the 2019 edition can emulate that success.

© DC Thomson

She said: “We’re hoping this year is going to be as good if not better than last year’s show, and we’re looking forward to seeing our 2018 contestants come back for a special performance.

“We’ve got a few other surprises lined up for this year, so make sure you book your tickets early.”

Tickets for the event, which takes place on November 1, are priced at £60 per person and can be bought on Eventbrite.