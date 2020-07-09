Telecoms giant BT commits to Dundee and eyes office move

Telecoms giant BT is looking at making a multi-million pound move into new offices in Dundee.

BT Group is one of the largest private sector employers in the city, supporting around 1,200 jobs at its West Bell Street premises, which it leases.

The technology and telecoms firm has announced plans to review its property options in the city, which could involve looking for a new home for its operations

Following an internal review, BT has selected Dundee as one of its key locations – which safeguards those jobs – and it is now looking to provide a “future-fit” workplace.

The five-year programme, due to complete in 2024, is a major investment for BT that will “significantly improve and consolidate” the company’s footprint of corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites across the country.

Jane Wood, BT Group director in Scotland, said: “This is a real sign of BT’s commitment to Dundee and Scotland generally.

“I’m so pleased we are able to announce this investment at a time when it’s more important than ever to demonstrate our confidence in Scotland’s ability to make a sustainable recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ll continue to work with our partners in Dundee on potential options to ensure our colleagues have a future-fit workplace.”

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “We will be working closely with BT, who are one of Dundee’s largest employers, on a range of topics to help the company develop its plans.

“I am delighted that BT has now confirmed that Dundee will be one of its key locations.

“Our focus is on supporting companies who want to invest in high quality jobs, skills and training, particularly in the growing digital economy that BT underpins and especially at this difficult time during Covid-19, it’s great to see a commitment to investment and employment from this announcement.”