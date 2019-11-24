Tele Tots 2019: Make your vote count

Readers have just a few days to vote for this year’s Tele Tots finalists.

The voting form will be published again in the paper on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and they have to arrive at Tele Towers before the 5pm deadline on Friday.

First prize is a fabulous £1,000 in holiday vouchers plus a bumper bundle of goodies.

The nine finalists will receive photo bundles which include large photographs of the child, four smaller pictures and keyrings.

The three overall age category winners will also pick up a trophy, a £50 toy shop voucher and a bottle of bubbly.

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said this year’s event has been the best yet.

“There really are fantastic prizes to be won,” he commented. “And this year’s event has been an overwhelming success with a huge response.

“We are so grateful to every family who took part.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We are also grateful to the Overgate Shopping Centre who provided the area for our photographs to be taken.

“I would urge readers and families to register their votes as quickly as possible for what would be a fabulous early Christmas present.”

Dave was backed by DC Thomson marketing executive Kristina Stephen who co-ordinated this year’s Tele Tots event.

She said: “The top prize of £1,000 in holiday vouchers really is fabulous and the eight other finalists are in line for something special as well.

“We had a great response from families and all the children were really good.

“The special supplements featuring the children’s photographs which we published turned out to be very popular with families and readers.

“The mums and dads are all very happy with the event this year and we have had some really good feedback from a lot of people.

“And I must thank the staff at the Overgate who were very accommodating and gave us a great location to set up our photographic centre.”