Tele to release series of free magazines looking at school life in Dundee through the years

They say your school years are some of the best of your life.

And later this summer the Tele will be celebrating that golden age of childhood with a series of free magazines looking at school life in the city through the years.

The Evening Telegraph archives are filled with school-related articles and pictures dating from the 1920s to today – and now we want to bring those images to life by gathering your own stories from your time as a Dundonian pupil.

© DC Thomson

From school protests, fires, teacher scandals and sporting achievements, to your playground games or memories of a favourite dinner lady – we want to hear what made your school special.

It doesn’t matter how old or young you are, or whether or not your school is still standing, just get in touch and tell us about the good old days.

© DC Thomson

Each day for a week in August we will focus on a different decade, sharing photos and memories of school life at that time.

Whether you worked at the school as a dinner lady, playground assistant, teacher or attended as a pupil, we want to hear from you.

© DC Thomson

Tele editor, Dave Lord said: “Not many of us believed it at the time but there is no doubt – for many people school days really are the best days of our lives.

“But whether you liked it or loathed it, the chances are the school you attended had a major impact on the rest of your life.

“We hope this series will spark memories for local people, both of their own personal experiences and of the collective life of this wonderful city of ours.

© DC Thomson

“A trip through the archives is always interesting, and the research for this project has thrown up some truly fascinating images which we really hope our readers will enjoy.”

To share your memories, message or comment on our Facebook page, or email features@eveningtelegraph.co.uk, or call 01382 575597 or 01382 575209.