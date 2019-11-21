Tele Tea Time Mini Quiz LIVE a sell-out in Dundee

This Friday, the inaugural Tele Tea Mini Quiz Live event is being held at the Queen’s Hotel on Perth Road — and it’s a sell-out.

All tables for the gala event have been snapped up, with keen quizzers from across the city set to battle it out for the title of mini quiz champion 2019.

Asking the questions on the night will be veteran quizmaster Steve Finan.

As well as the coveted title of champions, the team placing first will scoop £250 and a fantastic trophy.

There will also be prizes for those finishing second and third — along with a booby prize to ensure even those coming last have a night to remember.

Tele editor Dave Lord is convinced it will be a great occasion and thanked all of those to have signed up for the event, following confirmation it has now sold out.

“Here at team Tele we can’t ready for the big event on Friday,” he continued.

“The tea time mini-quiz is a bit of institution in Dundee and we know it is enjoyed by everybody from office workers to pub-goers and families.

“It is also a part of daily life within the newsroom and I am so pleased the event is a sell-out — it shows just how popular the mini quiz is and we can’t wait to meet the teams.”

If you have missed out on a table for the live event, don’t worry as the Tele is also offering readers the chance to get their hands on the tea time mini quiz book.

Perfect as a Christmas stocking filler, it features over 1,500 questions from quizzes down the years, along with snippets of news from the time.

The books, which are retailing at £4.99, can be purchased from Evening Telegraph street vendors, at selected newsagents and from the paper’s city centre headquarters at Meadowside.