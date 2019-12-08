Tele Takeover: Youngsters meet the robots changing lives

Representatives from V&A Dundee spoke to pupils at Sidlaw View Primary School about the new robot exhibition.

Chris Lewis and Kirsty Hassard came to talk about the exhibition to inspire people to visit it.

They talked about robots, what they work as and what they do at the V&A.

Chris is a school development officer and Kirsty is a curator exhibition manager.

They brought in a robot that moves by the heat of your hand and it feels weird. Dan Chen made it and sent it over to the V&A.

Kirsty showed us pictures of Paro the seal. It has sensors all over its body and helps people with dementia by comforting them and becoming their friend.

She said it costs £6,000 just for one – that’s a lot of money.

It is not waterproof so if you end up spilling water on it then it will not work and will be broken.

They have one at the V&A. They also have a robot called Yumi that can pick things up. Yumi is meant to be like you and me to show that robots can be your friends.

They have a very special robot from Star Wars called R2D2 and a robot that blew 40,000 bubbles.

There is a suit that if you have it on and you’re paralysed and can’t walk, the suit will make you be able to walk again.

Robots have been talking for about 80 years, from 1939 to 2019. In 1939 they could say 700 words.

There is a bridge in Amsterdam called the MX3D. It was completed by robots last month.

Robots building a bridge. A little question for you: would you rather cross a bridge built by robots or humans?

Review: Mixed reactions to emotional plot

The Silver Sword, by Ian Serraillier, is about two little girls and a boy who lost their mother.

They lost her when they had to quickly escape from the Nazi stormtroopers and they took her.

The boy then protected his sisters. It was gripping how they escaped. We think that they were lucky not to be seen.

They had to climb on the roof. We didn’t know this was going to happen and found it exciting.

We enjoyed it but it made us feel sorry for the characters because someone stole their mother.

We sort of liked it but it was sad. It feels real, but we don’t even want to think about it.

We found it entertaining and liked the action but the plot wasn’t to everyone’s taste. There were mixed feelings in the class towards the story.

We didn’t like how the Nazi van had a puncture in its tyre but they still got away.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on P7 class teacher Lynsey Grubb.

Our hero is our class teacher Mrs Grubb because she always has our back and she is someone we can talk to.

She makes everyone feel special and is just an all-over kind person.

Mrs Grubb helps us through hard times. She can cheer almost anyone up.

She makes us feel wanted in the school and makes us feel loved.

She makes us feel like she cares because when we talk, she listens and tries to help.

It makes us feel good about ourselves when she tells us we’re doing good and that she thinks we are ready for high school.

All of her lessons are fun and exciting, it’s hard not to enjoy them.

She always tries her best and never stops. We want to say thank you to her for being the best teacher and teaching us in a fun way.

If I could do anything, I would…

… be a teacher because I love to help people when they need something.

– Lacey Ogilvie.

… help all the people that need help because every-one deserves a chance in life.

– Lexie McMillan.

… be a pilot because that is a really good job and I would be over the moon if I could do it.

– Billie Thomson.

… give a home to all the animals that don’t have a home.

– Rhiley Whyte.

… have unlimited money but I would donate £10 every day to cancer.

– Robyn Esplin.

… be a genie with an unlimited number of wishes and wish for things that would be beneficial to me and my family.

– Evelyn Brown.

… go back in time to see my gran because she made me happy.

– Kasey Wilson.

.. find a cure for fibromyalgia because my mum has it and it means she is in a lot of pain.

– Jenna Boyle.

… be immortal, never die and stay young.

– Reece McArthur.

… go on holiday in first class to wherever I want for the rest of my life.

– Evelyn Brown.

… play for Detroit Red Wings ice hockey team because it’s my dream team.

– Wyatt Reynolds.