Tele Takeover: Youngsters enjoy a voyage of Discovery

Three children tried clothes from the early 20th Century when an expert came to Longhaugh Primary School and shared his knowledge of the RRS Discovery ship.

Brian Kelly, development officer at the Discovery, brought special clothing that explorers would have worn during their expeditions and spoke about the ship’s history.

He explained that the vessel started to take shape in 1900, and took a full year for it to be complete.

The Discovery was built in Dundee, launched in August of 1901 and it arrived in Antarctica six months later.

The ship was in Antarctica for two years for scientific research about the fascinating place and to learn about the environment.

Brian said: “They did sledging trips, drawing maps, checking wildlife, magnetic tests and discovered what the climate was like. No one knew what the climate was like in Antarctica before they went there.

“They found fossils of plants and dinosaurs, so we know that millions of years ago it must have been a different climate because dinosaurs like a warm climate, so it wasn’t always frozen.”

Brain also said the explorers studied birds and their life cycle, such as sea birds and penguins.

He later explained that there were 48 crew members aboard the ship at the time of its departure from Dundee to Antarctica.

The ship was 200ft long, a quarter of the size of the Titanic, and went at a top speed of nine knots.

At that time Dundee was known for its shipbuilding, and they had the experience building whale boats.

The reason Discovery is special now is because it was a main tourist attraction when it came back to Dundee and still is now.

Visitors have increased since the V&A museum opened. Last year there were 80,000 visitors and the year before there were only 55,000.

‘Not enough food for adventures’

An RRS Discovery expert came down to speak to us about the ship’s crew and captain’s survival.

Brian Kelly spoke about how crew members had little food rations.

These included sugar cubes, ship biscuits, coco powder, butter, tea, cheese, powdered milk and canned beef.

In my opinion the rations the crew were given were not quite satisfying as there was no proper food to keep them healthy or give them energy for the adventures later on in the day.

On some voyages the crew had to walk miles in freezing cold conditions and had to wear layers of clothing.

The crew had to wear all of those clothes to keep them warm and if they had gone out into the snow without them they would have frozen to death. All the layers of clothing must have slowed them down and made them feel heavy.