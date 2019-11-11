Tele Takeover: Writer Steve tells Dundee pupils how career grew from love of football

A Dundee author talked to children at St Clement’s Primary School to inspire them to become writers.

Steve Finan’s father inspired him to write, read and play football but Steve was rubbish at football so his future football career was discontinued.

Steve said: “I was rubbish at football. I wanted to play for Dundee United then Scotland but any time I went to kick the ball I fell over.”

Although he didn’t give up, Steve still wanted to be involved in football so he started to write about it.

Steve has been writing as a journalist for 40 years and for three years he has been an author.

In 1979 he started working at DC Thomson as a tube boy, then went on to become the production editor of the Sunday Post.

His first book was called Pass It On Tips and his best seller was Lifted Over The Turnstiles.

Steve went to the archives at DC Thomson to search for information on old football teams so he could write books on old teams.

If Steve could choose to write any book in the world, he said he would write the Harry Potter books because JK Rowling makes lots and lots of money.

Steve gave the children advice to stick in at school and make sure you’re good at your English.

He also spoke about apostrophes and told us to remember when to use them by thinking NIP – not in plurals.

Steve said: “I really like words, I like the English language. It has taken me to concerts, on holidays.”

Steve has been paid to go on trips abroad and write about them.

He also has a podcast with two younger gentlemen who always disagree with him. He tries to be funny.

Review: Everyone found book really funny

We have chosen to review There’s a Boy in the Girls’ Bathroom, by Louis Schar.

In the book, there’s a boy in the school called Bradley Chalkers. He tells lies and is the school bully.

There’s a new pupil in the school called Jeff Fishkin. Jeff wanted to be Bradley’s friend.

We though that it was really emotional. We thought when Bradley sent the letter and teddy to Carla it was emotional how he said: “It’s a gift from the heart and you can’t return it”.

It was quite creative and such a funny book. We liked how the author described Bradley as an island.

We thought it was funny when Jeff was trying to find Carla and accidentally went into the girls’ bathroom.

We thought it was creative because of how many characters were in the book and how much effort has been put into it.

Everyone in the class enjoyed it as it was really funny, everyone loved it.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

Our hero is Cristiano Ronaldo.

He scores really good goals and inspires us to play football and stay fit.

Ronaldo makes us feel happy whenever we see his face, almost every day.

We would like to tell him how big fans we are, to keep on scoring goals and stay the best player on Earth.

His overhead kick was amazing, it was the best goal that he has ever scored.

We hope he will keep on getting assists and being a good team player.

We would love to meet him in real life and would go crazy if we did.

His team is amazing with him in it and do well. We are his biggest fans.

If I ruled the world, I would…

… an animated block of cheese named Gary. It would be set in Fridgemania and Gary would fight crime.

– Lucy-May Brannan.

… a small town called Riversky. A small town keeps a lot of secrets.

– Aimee-Leigh Smith.

… when my little brother was born. I had a T-shirt that said “World’s best sister” on it. We got a lot of pictures with my brother and my mum picked the name Evan.

– Lucy Gray.

… a ghost that got turned into a human and never was a ghost again. After a while he found a pumpkin friend and got turned into a human.

– Weronika Dublanska.

… football news and Man City. It would be based in the Etihad Stadium and there would be a flood in the stadium.

– Nathan Rodrigues.

… an evil entity that rises over a fictional town, Decairia. The evil demon Drakazal takes over adults at night. A group of kids need to do all they can to end this terror.

– Justice Nyagumbo.

… a girl in the winter that was lost and had to find herself and her family.

– Evie Grier.

… superheroes who are normal kids during the day but they go to superhero school at night and no one knows.

– Leah McDonald.

… the end of the world. There would be a big war and one army would bring peace.

– Lucy Getty.

Video edited by Sheanne Mulholland.