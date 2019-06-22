TELE TAKEOVER: V&A Dundee games exhibition took four years to put together

Curators at V&A Dundee, who brought a video game exhibition from London to Dundee, spoke to Baldragon Academy pupils about the work that has been put into the display.

The exhibition – Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt – took four years to put together and was originally curated in London by Kristian Volsing and Marie Foulston.

When it came to Dundee it was adapted by curator Meredith Moore and assistant curator Lauren Bassam.

Lauren said that Dundee was the right place for the exhibition because of its history of game making and the great community we have for games.

The video game community has a growing industry involving Esports which started in China and has now spread all across the world.

Lauren said people enjoy this because: “People love watching other people play video games.”

The games industry at the moment is making more money than the music industry.

Bringing the exhibition to Dundee involved making changes while keeping it true to the original.

The games room changed the most with Meredith, Lauren and their team adding some extra games such as Hummingbird and If Found.

They were added because they said something personal to the creator and she was attracted to the bright colours used.

Lauren told us that if she was to create her perfect game it would have to be: “Playful and fun, fast-paced with story-telling and customisation aspects of The Sims.”

She also liked the different aspects of being able to be someone else for a while in a safe and fun environment and being able to do that with other people. She said video games are a good way to socialise with other people in a world of their creation.

The second room of the exhibition was dedicated to political issues in video games including the sexualisation of female characters and racial issues. It also focuses on violence and the different ways it is portrayed in video games.

Lauren thinks the future of gaming is bright and the games that she believes will succeed are ones that you could customise and build as you play.