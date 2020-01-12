Tele Takeover: Up to five years in jail for cruelty to animals

Representatives from the Scottish SPCA visited Baldragon Academy to educate pupils on the effects of animal abuse.

Justine Noon, SSPCA senior education officer, told pupils what it is like working for the charity.

She said it costs £16 million a year to run the organisation. It receives 25,000 calls a year and staff attend 9,000 incidents.

Justine said that people can get up to five years in jail for animal cruelty.

She explained that if the owner of a dog is being prosecuted, the dog can stay in the SSPCA kennels for up to two years. It costs roughly £15 a day to look after a dog.

Animals whose owners are found guilty are rehomed, but if the owners are innocent the pets are allowed to go back to them.

Something good the SSPCA does is that it gives support to the owners as well as the animals.

One case the charity had to deal with was a 47-year-old woman in Aberdeenshire who had 69 cats.

© DC Thomson

The woman did not have the ability to look after all her pets so all except one were taken away from her. She was only allowed to have one cat for four years.

Wild animals are what the SSPCA gets the most calls about. There have been calls about dogs going down badger setts and attacking the badgers as people find it “fun”.

Another problem is poisoning of dogs as people put poison on the grass.

When dogs are being walked they can eat it and become really ill. It’s not only dogs it happens to, it also happens to birds.

The SSPCA recently rescued 40-50 puppies from just one suspected puppy farm in Moray.

Poverty-themed book was relatable

Buddy by Nigel Hinton is about a troubled young boy who faces many challenges.

The challenges start when Buddy takes £5 from his mother’s purse which his mother feels is the final straw after a long struggle of money problems and arguments with Buddy’s dad, Terry.

This leaves Buddy and Terry in extreme poverty. This unfortunately leads Terry into a questionable line of work which creates more issues, not only for himself but also for Buddy.

Our reviewers had mixed views on the novel as one had a strong disliking to the book and the other really felt that the message and the way it was portrayed was very important to young people.

The book was relatable to what someone in our society could be going through as it deals with problems such as racism, thieving and child neglect.

Other people also had mixed views as our friends said some parts are enjoyable but other bits aren’t so good.

Rating: ⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on head chef Linda Craig at Craigowl Primary.

Our unsung hero is the head chef at our old school, Linda Craig.

Linda has made dinners at Craigowl Primary School for a very long time. She always made sure that we had a nutritious lunch, suited to our liking.

She made us feel like we could always go to her if we had any issues or problems and always made us feel comfortable.

Linda didn’t rush us through the dinner queue, she always took time to talk with us, even if the queue was long. She did this all throughout primary school but not just for us. Linda did this for every pupil who was being served.

She also made sure no one would go hungry. When Linda would do these kind things, we would always feel included and welcome.

The special message we would like to say to Linda is that she was amazing through primary and especially on our leavers’ day when she signed all our shirts and wrote a message for each and every one of us. We still have the shirts.

She definitely made a positive impact on our school days – not only at lunch.

If I had one wish, I would wish…

… that I would not be stressed for exams and not get bored studying.

– Ava Nelson.

… that the Dundee Stars make the play-offs because we are a low budget team and it would be amazing to make it.

– Taylor Fraser.

… for my family to stay happy and healthy.

– Kaci Aberdein.

… for more wishes! But if that wasn’t an option then I would wish for a cure for all cancers and diseases.

– Erin Ramsay.

… to not have to feel that I need to compare myself to other people to be important or to achieve.

– Sarah Fairweather.

… that I could go to South Korea and explore their different culture and food and meet all the musicians that I like.

– Mackenzie Gourlay.