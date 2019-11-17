Tele Takeover: Thousands fed with donated food parcels

People in Dundee donated 99,997kg of food to our city’s foodbank last year, children at Ardler Primary School heard.

Kenneth Linton, manager at Dundee Foodbank, told pupils that 98,482kg of that donated food was then handed out to people in need in Dundee, single people, couples, families and pets.

The foodbank gave out 5,100 parcels last year – 11,000 people got fed and 3,000 of them were children.

People can buy food and donate it to the foodbank at supermarkets and schools.

Some people give nappies and cat and dog food.

The organisation has partnerships with KFC, Greggs and Nando’s who all give food.

The food is put into three day parcels, a toothbrush, toothpaste and toilet roll is included too.

There has to be three breakfasts, three lunches and three teas, for each person.

In one food parcel you get two thirds of coffee in a plastic tub.

Kenneth said that people can’t just have Mars bars, biscuits and sweets, they have to have different things to eat.

He said people are struggling with a thing called Universal Credit.

Dundee Foodbank opened in 2004 and it was not called Dundee Foodbank, it was called Discovery Food Programme. They also started in a shed then it became bigger.

People can have whatever they need so if they don’t have a cooker they can eat cold stuff.

The busiest days are Tuesdays and Fridays. Kenneth said that Fridays were busy because people need food over the weekend but he couldn’t understand why Tuesdays were so busy. They don’t give out alcohol or razor blades.

Review: Tackling serious subjects with humour

Our favourite story is Planet Omar, Accidental Trouble Magnet.

The author is called Zanib Mian and the illustrator is called Nasaya Mafaridik.

It is about a boy who moves school and he is a Muslim. The class bully is Daniel – Omar’s worst enemy.

Once when they were doing art in class Daniel purposefully spilled a cup of water over on to Omar’s painting.

We liked the part when Daniel accidentally head-butted a chair in the dinner hall. We also liked when Omar accidentally ate the alcoholic chocolates that Mrs Roger’s brought to the Eid feast and when Omar’s little brother Esa blew a whistle really loudly in the quiet mosque.

We think that this book was really funny but Omar is annoying sometimes.

We also think that some bits of the book are not too exciting.

We would recommend this book to others as it is funny and has a happy ending.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on our teacher, Miss Sarah Johnstone.

Our teacher Miss Johnstone is a true hero, she is always smiling and happy to see us.

She always greets us at our classroom door in the morning and afternoon.

Miss Johnstone is always asking how our lunch was. She makes lessons fun and helps us learn.

In art when we were learning about colours, you can practise on your own when you finish the task.

We like it when she reads a story to us. Miss Johnstone helps us at maths and writing.

Miss Johnstone lets us sit in the tent if we’re upset or angry.

She will chat to us when we’re upset and make us feel better.

Miss Johnstone is pretty and she always helps us to solve our problems.

Our teacher adores dogs and also admires us. Our teacher always respects us and we respect her back.

If I could have a super power of my choice,

I would…

. . . fly so I can go see my favourite Youtubers also so I don’t have to walk anywhere at all.

– Lucy O’Connor.

. . . swim and breathe under water because I love swimming and I love water.

– Kadi Ferry.

. . . do craft stuff with my mind so that I don’t have to pay for shopping.

– Harley Cumming.

. . . have a respectful power because if people are nasty you can make everyone respectful.

– Mollie Hayburn.

. . . have flying powers so I can fly to McDonald’s.

– Laci Orrock.

. . . move everything with my mind, even disaster.

– Lucas Anderson.

. . . have speed and the ability to run at 20,000 kilometres per hour, but I would get tired in 30 minutes.

– Lewis Fraser.

Video edited by Sheanne Mulholland.