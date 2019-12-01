Tele Takeover: Professional athletes reveal ritual secrets

Two ice hockey players from Dundee Stars went to Downfield Primary School to talk about their lifestyle and how it felt to be professional athletes.

Elgin Pearce and Brett Stovin spoke about what their life is like off and on the rink.

They have to train five hours a day. In the morning they go to the gym and in the afternoon they are on the ice. Then on Saturdays and Sundays they play matches.

Their diet is really important to them, they never eat any fast food, crisps and barely any chocolate.

© DC Thomson

Brett can play any position and Elgin plays forward and gets into a lot of fights and sometimes gets concussions.

They spoke about their worst injuries they have had the whole time of playing.

Brett said he lost three quarters of his hip because of the skating motion and had to get surgery.

He said he is thinking of retiring soon because it gets really sore after each game.

Elgin said he bruised his rib from falling when getting substituted.

They spoke about getting their blades sharpened. There are different ways to get your skates sharpened.

You can get them sharpened more at the back end if playing defence or more at the front end if playing forward.

Brett said he sits in the stand before games and plans how he will play that game and he said that he always has to sit in the same seat every time.

Elgin started skating at two-years-old and Brett at five-years-old. They are both from Canada and live together.

They both say they love Scotland.

Review: Humorous book with moral message

The story we chose is The Gruffalo. Julia Donaldson wrote it and Axel Scheffler illustrated it.

A little brown mouse wanders through the woods and meets some other animals on the way.

He meets a fox and says he was off to tea with a Gruffalo but he was lying. He describes what the Gruffalo looks like.

The mouse spreads lies but they come true and it shows you that lying might not be the best idea.

We liked that the mouse was scaring everyone but he was scared of the Gruffalo as well. When he meets it in real life he is petrified.

It made us laugh. It was funny when the Gruffalo got scared of the mouse.

We felt bad for the mouse because everyone wanted to eat him. We didn’t like how everyone was mean to him until he lied.

It is a nice story for five-year-old because it makes them wonder what happens next. We liked it and so will you.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on P7 teacher Miss Da Silva

Our hero is Miss Da Silva, our class teacher.

She teaches us new things every day. We think it’s kind how she takes the time out of her day to teach us.

She makes up or sings songs randomly, plays the ukulele even though she doesn’t know how to and she is really funny. She makes us laugh.

It makes us happy when she teaches us, she makes lessons lots of fun and as interesting as possible.

She has pushed us to new parts of maths and pushes us to new heights every day.

She really tries to help us when we need it and makes sure we understand. She always keeps a smile on her face even when she’s feeling as sick as a dog.

Miss Da Silva is one of the kindest teachers ever and always makes sure we are okay. She is amazing and we really appreciate her.

We know we annoy her sometimes when we don’t stop talking but we are glad we got her as our last primary school teacher. She is the best teacher.

If I could fly, I would go to…

… Dubai and fly on the biggest building in the world.

– Sami Adrees.

… my own funland and take all of my friends with me.

– Mason Breen.

… Spain because I deserve a holiday.

– Corbyn Simpson.

… the moon and see if I could see fireworks from there.

– Alastair Graham.

… LA to see lots of famous people there. People look cool there.

– Caitlynn Hillis.

… South Africa and see where my mum lived.

– Katelyn McCallum.

… Hawaii so I could visit Pearl Harbour and imagine what Japan did to them. I would probably feel terrified.

– Andrew Mochrie.

… Space to see if aliens are real.

– Mia Wighton.

… school first and show off, then I would go to Japan and live there.

– Sarah Malone.

… LA for the experience and the weather is good.

– Adam Drum.

… Harry Potter World, after I had practiced flying first.

– Charley Byrne.

… a science lab to get more powers then start a life on Mars but it would be really weird.

– Louis Hill.