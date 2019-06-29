TELE TAKEOVER: Lord provost discusses Dundee’s poverty problems with school kids

The lord provost of expressed his concerns about homelessness and unemployment rates in Dundee during an interview with Harris Academy pupils.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick believes that this is a major issue in Dundee and understands that it needs to be treated as a serious problem.

He stated that the main cause of homelessness is drugs, drink and family break-ups, and said he would advise the government to put more money towards the cause of relieving rough sleeping.

We asked him how he would handle the problem of homelessness and he replied: “Give them accommodation where they have advice, support and real help to get a job.”

He added: “If young people were educated about drugs and went to more extra-curricular activities such as Girls Brigade and Scouts, rates of drug abuse would drop significantly.”

He also said bringing more jobs to Dundee would help tackle this issue and there should be more coming into Dundee with the development of the Waterfront.

The lord provost was very pleased with V&A Dundee and said: “It doesn’t feel like you are in Dundee when you are inside, it feels like you are in one of the leading capital cities.”

He has met many people at events such as the opening of the V&A, like Prince William, the former head of MI5 and even the Queen.

The lord provost’s favourite part of his job is getting to meet many interesting people – he visits Dundee citizens when they turn 100 years old and attends charity events.

He enjoys meeting up with the people of Dundee and listening to their stories and concerns.

Overall, the lord provost is very much a people person and enjoys spending his spare time with his family.

Along with the job comes the lord provost’s chain, a great elaborate gold chain with a gold pendant.

The chain also has the world’s second largest clouded emerald which was attached to King James V’s lever during the opening of the Caird Hall. It is called Caird’s emerald.

The lord provost said the highlight of his career was when he got to wear the chain himself and was unanimously voted into position of lord provost.