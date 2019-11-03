Tele Takeover: Kids given fire safety tips for bonfire night

A community firefighter came to Camperdown Primary School and told children how to be safe on bonfire night.

Kevin Phillip, from Macalpine Road Fire Station, said that on bonfire night you should be careful around all fire and smoke.

If you do fireworks in your garden, Kevin’s top tips are to keep a bucket of water or sand nearby.

He said that children should never go near a fire and do not go near the fireworks. Again with the garden fireworks, if they don’t work, tell your mum and dad – do not go near it.

Kevin said: “If you’re lighting a firework and it starts fizzing for no reason, run or put water on it and leave it until the next day.”

Sparklers are safe. Kevin’s two tips are put them into the ground after they are finished and wear gloves.

You can also stick your sparkler in a carrot so your hand is further away. We hope you follow Kevin’s tips about bonfire night.

Kevin also spoke about the life of a firefighter and the atmosphere of his work.

He stated that in an actual fire it can be extremely difficult with all the gear because it’s so heavy and it heats you up.

Kevin said: “The hardest part of being a firefighter is having to carry your gear around in a boiling suit and having to squish with five people into a fire truck.”

He said the best thing about being a firefighter is saving a life or being part of a team that saves a life.

After his talk, Kevin let pupils try on firefighting equipment from a fire van, which everyone enjoyed.

Pupils said it was a spectacular visit and they hoped the fire service could do it again.

Review: Humorous novel tells you not to bully

We are reviewing Wonder, written by RJ Palacio and illustrated by Tad Carpenter.

It’s about a 10-year-old boy who has a rare facial disfigurement, called Treacher Collins syndrome.

His name is August Pullman and the book follows him on his journeys. He has lots of ups and downs and gets bullied.

He goes to his first school and gets stared at but he makes friends with people.

We enjoyed when August met a new friend, Jack, because Auggie felt accepted. It’s really funny when Auggie and Jack are playing and laughing.

It made us laugh when Jack made a fake note saying “Babe, tickle my toes”.

We felt sorry for August when he sat on his own at lunch and felt bullied and isolated. It really mixes with your emotions. Some bits are funny and some are sad. It tells you to be kind and not bully.

We learned a lot from it, some of us didn’t know about the illness before. Everyone enjoyed it.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on P7s class teacher, Paige Preedy

Our hero is our teacher Miss Preedy.

She teaches us well which will give us the best chance in life and make us have a better future.

She helps us to do things, for example if your handwriting wasn’t the best she would find something to help. Miss Preedy makes us feel happy.

She helps when we are upset or angry and bursting into tears and it makes us feel calm again.

Miss Preedy makes everything fair and equal and treats everyone the same way. She is respectful, kind, fair and honest.

She is amazing at teaching maths and has helped push us forward. She helps us upscale our maths and writing to second level so that we can move up to high school.

We wish we didn’t have to go to high school and that we could never leave her because she is beautiful, marvellous and adventurous.

If I ruled the world, I would…

… stop all war and racism or you will be banished from our home Earth.

– Paige Crawford.

… save the environment because in a few years time we are in so much danger and I want to keep the world healthy.

– Lacey Burnage.

… give money to animal shelters because some animals are treated wrong and they shouldn’t be.

– Isla Stuart.

… buy everyone houses, make everyone rich and give everyone food, water, heating and clothes.

– Lee Kerrigan.

… make everyone learn to be an artist.

– Lukasz Szafran.

… ban shinty and bring football forward and make everyone support at least three teams.

– Luke Cavin.

… keep kids happy when they are working and free water everywhere.

– Nicola Campbell.

… make the homeless get a lot of money and raise money for the helpless animals.

– Logan Harris.

… get more people to communicate with each other and make new friends.

– Sam Millar.

… stop all of the crime and wars because the lives you are taking are not yours to take.

– Mia Nelson.

Video edited by Sheanne Mulholland.