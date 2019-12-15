Tele Takeover: Games developers created their success

A games designer spoke of the first time he saw someone playing his game during an inspirational talk at St John’s High School.

David Hamilton, co-director at Dundee based Ninja Kiwi, said it made him feel proud when he saw someone on the train playing Bloons Tower Defence and left him wanting to confess he made it.

David and co-director Barry Petrie, worked together to create the mobile phone game.

David said his passion for video games started when he saw the creator of Grand Theft Auto, David Jones, in his neighbourhood.

He watched Mr Jones drive around Newport in his Ferrari which gave him inspiration to make his own games.

In 2005, the developer duo, from Dundee, formed Digital Goldfish with a game called BabyGrow.

Two years later, New Zealand based Ninja Kiwi released a game called Bloons which Digital Goldfish took interest in.

They approached Ninja Kiwi in 2012 to make a mobile version of the game which led to Ninja Kiwi buying over Digital Goldfish.

Together they created the Tower Defence version, Bloons Adventure Time TD and Zombie Assault.

Barry said that most of their games cost £3, but their new game Bloons Tower Defence 6 costs £5 because it cost more to make.

In general, if a game is free it will have adverts on it so the game makers and advertisers can make money back. The two teams of Ninja Kiwi, in Scotland and New Zealand, have made several games but mainly focus on updates.

The firm also partnered with Cartoon Network for the Adventure Time edition of the game, which David jokes they accepted for the plushies alone.

Review: ‘Intriguing, interesting and inspiring’

The book we have chosen to review is called The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins.

It is set in a dystopian world and follows the adventures of a young girl, Katniss. She didn’t have an easy life and fights for the survival of her family.

At 11-years-old the age of she became the head of the house and when she was 16, she volunteered at the reaping instead of her little sister taking part in the games, where 24 people take part and fight for survival. There is only one winner.

In our opinion, the book had an interesting storyline. It’s enjoyable because it’s something that we will never experience. It intrigued us with every sentence. One of our favourite parts was when Katniss and Peeta, her partner, and herself made a dramatic entrance into the capitol with their clothes on fire.

Another reason why this book was enjoyable is that it can be inspiring to younger people who may needed a confidence boost in their life – Katniss is a good role model for younger kids.

Our hero

Our hero is our RE teacher, Mr Edward Gallagher.

He is a positive person. He gives our class high-fives and fist pumps and when we leave the class he says: “Bye, missing you already.”

When he says this it makes us laugh, it shows his personality.

Mr Gallagher treats us all with respect. He doesn’t shout and he has endless patience.

He makes us feel positive. His approach to teaching the class makes us work harder and behave better. We always leave his class feeling positive.

This helps us focus on our work during class even though it can be difficult.

Mr Gallagher is always smiling and happy. You don’t have to be sad for him to make you feel good.

He is a big asset to this school and he makes the St Johns RC High School community a happier place.

If I could re-live one day over again, it would be the day…

…my nieces were born, I was over the moon. They are like my baby sisters and even though they annoy me a lot, I love them unconditionally.

– Carys Lumsden.

…when I was very little I used to pretend I was asleep in the car so my grandad would carry me to bed.

– Wiktoria Sibilla.

…when my nan was alive because I loved her so much and would do anything to spend another day with her.

– Eevie Leech.

…I was given a letter by a girl I wanted to be friends with and we became best friends.

– Wiktoria Sibilla.

…I went on holiday for the first time to Gran Canaria. It felt so good to be relaxing by the pool, without worrying about anything back home.

– Louis Stewart.

…Dundee United won the Scottish Cup in 2010 against Ross County. I was quite young so I would want it to be fresh in my memory, but it was a day I’ll never forget.

– Lewis Cooper.

…I went to wrestling in Newcastle to see all my favourite wrestlers. I even got to high-five and hug one of them.

– Aimee Smith.