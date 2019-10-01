Tele solves curious case of hidden drawings on the walls of Dundee home

The mystery behind a series of hidden paintings in a Dundee flat has been solved.

Earlier this week, the Tele reported how mum of two Sarah Graham had uncovered a series of paintings while redecorating her flat on Morgan Place in Stobswell.

And now we can reveal the artist behind them.

Benjamin Hutton, a plumber by trade, painted the walls when he lived there with his wife and four children during the 1950s.

His daughter, Catherine Andrews, 76, recognised the paintings from Tuesday’s story and got in touch.

Catherine lived in the flat with her parents and siblings, Margaret, Moira and Charles.

She said: “He was a clever man. He had a lot of hobbies and he was always making things with his hands.

“He made a fantastic dolls’ house and a fort for my brother. He made us the most incredible dressing table – we thought we were film stars, it was brilliant.

“I remember seeing him paint those pictures. For them to have survived, you think it would be oil. We would watch as he painted. It was a happy house and a fantastic place to be brought up.”

Benjamin was born in 1906 and died in 1973. Catherine’s mother, Rita, lived in the flat for a further 10 years before she died.

Catherine specifically remembered the painting of a castle on the rocks with the rainbow above.

She said: “He just did them off the top of his head. The two in the hallway, they were above doors and every door was a different colour in that hall – he liked to be different.”

The Tele arranged for Catherine to visit her old home to meet resident Sarah and see some of the paintings again.

“It’s bringing back really good memories,” she said.

Sarah, 32, was excited to finally uncover the mystery of the artwork.

She said: “I’ve loved uncovering them. I just love stuff like this, the history, human life – this is really exciting for me.”

She added she is considering hiding the articles about the paintings in her flat for somebody else to discover in years to come.