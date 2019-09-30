Tele scores decisive victory for Dundee pensioners as council agrees to axe shower tax

The Tele has scored a decisive victory for the city’s pensioners after Dundee City Council agreed to axe the “shower tax”.

In February we launched our campaign backing Dundee Pensioners Forum’s call to scrap a shower levy for council tenants that was costing some residents up to £520 a year.

Last night administration leader John Alexander has confirmed he plans to axe the charge from April, pending agreement by councillors.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of the forum, has hailed the decision as proof of “people power”.

“The council saw the writing was on the wall and knew we weren’t going to go away,” she said.

“We weren’t just going to lie back and let this wash over us – thank goodness we can still have an influence as ordinary people.

“We’re absolutely delighted – and we are so grateful that the press were on our side.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “This is a fantastic victory which will make a real and meaningful difference to some of our city’s most vulnerable residents.

“I am delighted that council chiefs have heeded our calls to see this manifestly unfair charge scrapped. This is a great result for the people of Dundee and proves that people power can lead to change.

“I am proud the Evening Telegraph campaigned so hard on this issue.”

Mr Alexander said: “I sat down with community representatives recently and would want to thank them for the way in which they have engaged.

“I’m delighted that tenants will no longer face this charge from April if everyone is in agreement.”

Councillor Anne Rendall, older people’s champion at Dundee City Council, added: “I’m delighted for the 2,000 tenants affected that we have a very clear way of removing this charge.

“This is another example of the positive and proactive approach taken by this administration.”