X Factor scouts were in Dundee on Friday checking out the best talent Tayside has to offer.

Open auditions were also held in Perth on Saturday, giving wannabe singing superstars the chance to impress the scouts.

To see if the Tele had any future stars among its staff, we sent reporter Steven Rae to attempt to put Dundee on the map.

Would it be a yes or a no? The video above has the answer.

Steven’s written account on how he attempted to woo the judges is in today’s Tele.

Here are some of the other contenders intent on singing themselves into the hearts of the nation.

