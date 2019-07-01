Tele reporter Kenny given a makeover by the Lady Boys of Bangkok

When a lady boy gives you a makeover then asks for a selfie, you know it’s gone well.

That was the position I was in at the Big Pink Tent in Dundee’s Baxter Park at the weekend on one of my most unusual assignments for the Tele.

I had imagined something totally different when the news desk chiefs told me I was going undercover.

But in Baxter Park – home for the Lady Boys of Bangkok shows – I was transformed from haggard hack into, well, you judge.

The Dundee public certainly made up their own minds after I took the suggestion to keep the make-up on for my journey back to see family and friends.

More of that later. First of all, the whole transformation process took the best part of an hour with the magic hands of performer Bombay, 28, and colleague Naomi, 31, conjuring up a new look for yours truly with brushes, blusher, lashes, lipstick and lots of foundation.

Oh, and a wig, too.

The makeover is unusually relaxing and almost therapeutic, although the irresistible urge to sneak a peek in the mirror prompted a shock.

But, not to blow my own trumpet here, I was quite pleasantly surprised at the result.

Box office sales manager and public relations chief, Sandra Jolly, watched intently from the sidelines and gave me the thumbs-up for my new visage.

And she boosted my self-esteem no end by saying: “You look great. If you can dance, you’re in!”

It was Sandra who insisted I keep the make-up on to gauge reaction from friends and family. It was mixed.

But the real support came from the city’s public. Strolling out of the park and on to Park Avenue, I was a bit self-conscious of being in my work togs, but with a full facial makeover.

One elderly lady nearly dropped her messages after trying to say hello, but instead being rendered speechless and staring in disbelief. However, just 10 yards further along the street, a younger woman walking her dog shouted: “You look lovely.”

I replied it was a long story and she nodded and winked before quipping: “I’ll bet it is.”

However, I told her all would be revealed in the Tele and she vowed to buy a copy.

My drive to Glasgow was eventful to say the least.

One female passenger in a red Porsche was putting on her own make-up when she offered me more blusher while our cars were caught in a traffic jam for roadworks before Perth.

Now, it’s all about the Lady Boys of Bangkok being on the road for the 21st year. Their arrival in Dundee wasn’t straightforward, after a breakdown on the motorway threatened the show.

But they made it in the nick of time and it’s a good job – they are firm favourites in Dundee and across Scotland, after getting started at the Edinburgh festival.

Sandra said: “It’s more than a job, it’s a way of life. They invest a lot of time and energy into looking the way they do and all the lady boys do their own make-up.

“They are all very fit, especially when you consider they do two shows a day at times. I know it sounds like a cliche, but we’re like a big family – and they have to get on because we spend nine months on the road together.”