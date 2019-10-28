Tele reporter Kenny dresses up for Halloween – with the help of Dundee fancy dress shop Yvonne’s

When the Dundee public start to take photos of you on their phones then you start to feel kind of… well, special is one word.

Silly is another.

Striding confidently down the cobbled side street with my new suit-and-look, I felt like a million dollars – all green and crumpled.

The suit was from Beetlejuice the movie and my flowing locks were courtesy of Yvonne’s costume shop and its amazing collection of wigs.

© DC Thomson

The heat that builds up from wearing a hair piece is quite incredible, be warned.

However, my Halloween howler that prompted a flurry of photos from punters was the amazing inflatable pumpkin suit.

There was a bit of a schoolboy error when I hauled it on inside Yvonne’s at Seagate then inflated it.

The costume swells quickly and the expression bull-in-a-china shop came to mind as I stumbled about like film character Uncle Buck heading for the exit to have photos taken, knocking costumes from hangers.

Baffled workmen looked and laughed in the street while wearing matching orange overalls. Meanwhile, passengers on nearby buses could hardly take their eyes off my ensemble.

Thankfully, another costume change and another photo meant being joined by Yvonne’s boss David Farry, 37, and his madcap team of staff. Safety in numbers – until I had a blade pulled on me by a villain in a blood-soaked Scream mask.

But my horrified howls were ignored by passing shoppers who stifled laughs at the affair and they even scoffed as one member of staff had lifelike blood streaming down his face while in an orange-coloured American prisoner outfit.

David and staff regularly dress up for work, especially with Halloween looming, and he admitted: “I often get funny looks when I go for a sandwich at Marks and Spencer, but it’s all good fun.”

However, he revealed that dressing up is serious business and added: “There are no Mondays off in October and next week we will have security on the door because the queues will be massive.

“I have been here for 10 years, but the family business has been on the go for more than 50 years.

“The name comes from the fact my gran and my mum are both called Yvonne.”

Business is booming for the city shop and David dismissed the notion it’s only at Halloween people haul on the crazy gear.

He said: “People of all ages come in because there are fancy dress themed parties all the time and we also have a big student population here in Dundee.

“We get a lot of older people with free bus passes who come down from Aberdeen, which is great.

“And with them saving money on bus fares they like to spend in the shops which is great for us.

“We also get a lot of customers coming through from Edinburgh.

“There are quite a few really popular costumes this year including the evil doll outfit for Chucky.

“A lot of places are sold out, but we took a gamble and have a good stock of them.

“Strangely enough, a lot of young kids are coming in for stuff like that and movies that were out before they were born, but they are watching them on YouTube.

“The Joker is another big one for us because of the new film just released while Purge masks go really well too.

“Another big thing at the moment is the latex make up with a real zip which is quite lifelike.

“We all dress up every day and no day is the same.”

Fright night is nearly upon us and it’s time to be afraid – and if any trick or treaters look like me, then be very afraid indeed.