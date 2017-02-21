Police Scotland has been holding bleep tests to demonstrate new, standardised fitness requirements, so the Tele sent reporter Hannah Dolman along to be put through her paces.

It seemed like a good idea at the time — but the reality of a bleep test hit me like a train as I lined up at the start.

I had agreed for Police Scotland to put me through my paces, to test the fitness requirements of being an officer under the new rules brought in on January 30.

But as I lined up I realised I had sentenced myself to a gruelling physical task to experience the new fitness demands that bring them in line with police forces in England and Wales.

The force’s north recruitment team held two fitness sessions in Dundee for anyone applying or considering applying to be a police constable or a special constable to see how they fare against these new requirements, which use just one standard for everyone regardless of age and gender.

The test is a job-related fitness test — known as the bleep test — which gets progressively more difficult as it continues. It is a 15-metre pacer test which starts slowly and builds in pace.

Each 15m length needs to be completed within two beeps, with the beeps getting closer together as time goes on.

It sounds simple and looks simple — but it is not, I can assure you.

I swaggered up to the line when my name was called.

And then I looked up — the other end of the gym was miles away.

I heard a voice shout: “On your mark, get ready, start.”

I set off and I knew this was going to hurt. The first level wasn’t too hard though and it was surprisingly easy to judge the speed to run at.

Levels two, three, four and five similarly passed in a bit of a blur as I got into a rhythm and with my head down, I carried on. But it was starting to ache — and then came level six.

Suddenly I found I had to pick up the pace a little. I was now running, not jogging.

I kept going and going. I made it to the seventh level, but I couldn’t go on any longer. I needed a drink, my lungs were bursting.

But then my results were announced and I was told I would pass with flying colours — it was a surprisingly good feeling.

Inspector Irene Coyle said: “Police officers in their probationary two years have to do it five times and they have to pass, which is at level 5/4.

“This is the exact same test they have to do, so it really shows the fitness levels of our officers. It’s a very physically demanding job, with long periods of time on your feet as well as running — and the equipment you have to wear is heavy too. It’s a realistic indicator of how fit you have to be.

“We’ve had more than 40 people come along to our Dundee sessions and so far everyone’s passed.

“This is great news as it could mean 40 new police officers but also I want others to take note too — come along and try if you’re thinking about it.”

Alan Devine, operational training sergeant for the north team, said: “We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm and people really giving it their all.

“A lot of people have never done one before and it’s a great way for them to see what’s what and a chance for them to push themselves like never before.”