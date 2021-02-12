Social media users were left confused and quite possibly sickened after a new breakfast combo went viral this week – Weetabix topped with baked beans.

Never shy in taking on a food challenge Tele reporter Amy Hall tries out the new delicacy.

Throughout my time at the Tele I have endured some tough and wacky challenges set by our wise and wonderful editor Dave Lord, however, getting a call this morning to try the viral Weetabix and beans breakfast was possibly the worst yet.

I am never one to say no to trying out some new food, how bad could it be? I love beans, I enjoy Weetabix, surely it couldn’t be that rotten?

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

With the ingredients set out before me I really was optimistic. I had thought it through. The wheat cereal would surely just act as a thick bit of toast, and you can’t really go wrong with a tin of baked beans.

Lack of instructions posed a conundrum

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

There were no instructions set out on the tweet Weetabix released on Tuesday so I decided to go rogue and use my best judgement on how I would serve the morning snack.

I decided that the beans had to be warm. I have eaten cold baked beans back in the day, but I really wanted to give this dish the best chance possible, so in the microwave they went.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Using inspiration from Weetabix’s image I decided to present it on a plate but dig in with a spoon – I couldn’t see the cereal performing well with a fork and knife.

The smell of the beans were pungent and while I was really trying to stay optimistic, the meal before me just didn’t look appetising.

I was correct.

Do not get me wrong, if this was the only thing left on earth to eat would I prefer to starve to death? Absolutely not, but it is certainly not my go-to breakfast treat, nor will I be choosing to have it again.

‘Bean-tainted nothingness’

It just tasted of bean-tainted nothingness. People will often compare unseasoned food as “being like cardboard” and, well, that is genuinely the only comparison I can give this dish – crunchy yet somehow also soggy cardboard.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Look, I get it, we all have our own tastes and quirky food pairings.

I myself enjoy a cheese and jam toastie or some ready salted crisps and chocolate, but I really can’t see this pairing being up anybody’s street unless their favourite flavour is bland.

Good try Weetabix and what a fantastic marketing ploy, however leave the beans for toast from now on, okay?