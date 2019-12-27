Dundee United close to beating record set by gaffer Neilson at Hearts

Dundee United are closing in on a points record which their manager Robbie Neilson racked up while at Hearts.

He steered the Jambos to a record-breaking tally of 91 points for their Championship success in season 2014-15 when they stampeded to the title in March.

Now Neilson has the Tannadice club charging clear in this season’s campaign and a win tonight would open up a gap of 20 points on Dundee.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

United sit at the summit on 45 points from 18 games and enjoy a 13-point cushion between themselves and second placed Inverness Caley Thistle while Ayr and Dundee share third top slot on 28 points each.

The Tele asked readers to vote on the likelihood of United equalling or even beating the Jambos’ record. Almost 60% of the 851 voters said no while 36% said yes.