Tele readers vote ‘no’ to safe rooms for users to take drugs in Dundee

Activists are calling for safe consumption spaces for drug users to be set up in Dundee – and we wanted to know your thoughts on the matter.

We asked you via an online poll if you thought the creation of safe rooms would stop the rising drug deaths in the city.

In just two day, 680 votes were cast, with 55% believing that they would not reduce Dundee drug deaths. The poll coincided with an STV documentary which highlighted drug use in Dundee.

Yesterday 55% of readers were in favour of the safe consumption areas – but that had all changed by today, with some possibly swayed by the heartbreaking stories in Scotland Stories: Finding The Fix.

It featured Holly Alexander, who was murdered in 2016 over drugs, and her husband Forrest who spoke about her plight.

Also interviewed were Carol Evans and Kelsey Harper whose story was told in the Tele last year.

Dave Barrie, service manager at Addaction, said safe rooms could put an end to some of the major health worries. He said: “What we’re talking about is creating safe spaces with trained medical staff and access to support.

“People would go into them to use drugs in a controlled and safe way, rather than in a car park or in your closie, which is what is happening now. Users would dispose of their equipment there, too.

“It would all be fully controlled and managed.”

Similar safe consumption spaces are currently operating in British Columbia, Canada where they have been a success.

Figures show these rooms have recorded zero deaths at the sites since their introduction in 2016.

However Mr Barrie added that calling these facilities “shooting galleries” is old-fashioned and conjures up all sorts of negative images which does not reflect the reality of these facilities.