Tele readers voice support for whale statue proposal by Kelpies sculptor Andy Scott

Tele readers have overwhelmingly backed the design of a whale sculpture which was proposed by the artist who designed the Kelpies.

Andy Scott, who is best known for his design of the spectacular statues in Falkirk, released a photograph of what his design could look like on his Instagram page last week.

The council previously said the sculpture did not fit in with its plans for a digital playground at the Waterfront, an area where children can learn about marine life.

Andy’s image shows the bowhead whale in mid swim with a calf above. The picture has received more than 1,200 likes.

Now, in an Evening Telegraph online poll, readers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the statue finding a home in the city.

A total of 825 people voted in the poll with 732 saying they would like to see the statue brought to life, while 42 said they did not like it and supported the council’s preferred option.

Meanwhile, 33 people said they would like to see something else altogether and 18 people voted for a fourth option of “other”.

And readers also had their say on the Tele’s Facebook page, where views were broadly supportive of the whale.

Alison Grant said: “I would absolutely love to see something like this in Dundee.”

What do you think of the US sculptor's proposed creation? Would you like to see this at Dundee Waterfront? Vote in our poll here. Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Friday, 16 August 2019

Fiona Messeter said: “I would love to see his whale sculpture at the Waterfront.

“A playpark, I think, would only be vandalised.”

Previously the Tele has reported that Mr Scott’s pitch, which would see the life-sized 18m whale take pride of place next to the V&A, had been turned down.

He claimed his proposal to the council was ignored while the authority said that consultants, working on their behalf, responded to the designer.

Instead, the area beside the design museum will house a whale-shaped digital playground where children can learn about marine life.

Meg Fraser said: “This whale sculpture and the digital playground both look great. I’d be happy with either. What a lucky place Dundee is.”

However, Anna Morrison said: “Spend the money on paying a decent wage to the employees who will then spend in the shops bringing growth all around.”

Andrew Cuthbert said: “Beautiful sculpture, odd that DCC boast about bringing tourism to Dundee yet reject this. Apart from the V&A building, the Waterfront is lacking in art.”

A city council spokeswoman said: “The council remains committed to providing high-quality mixed use space at Waterfront Place.

“As part of that, a design competition for an inclusive play sculpture will be launched in the coming months.

“This competition will ask for submissions from artists for a structure that children can play in and families can enjoy beside an urban beach.

“Until that competition is launched, the council is not in a position to accept any speculative proposals.

“As with all competitions of this nature, the budget for this project will be an integral part of the criteria. We will be looking for suggestions from designers to give the city an ambitious and unique play sculpture at a superb location.”

Mr Scott has also designed a steel mermaid statue beside the M80 at Cumbernauld, as well as the bronze statue of former Rangers captain John Greig, which forms part of the memorial for the 1971 Ibrox Disaster.

Vote in the poll below