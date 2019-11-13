Tele readers ready to see public buses back on city streets soon

Tele readers have backed proposals for a return to council-run bus services.

The council is investigating the feasibility of authority-owned buses after MSPs voted to pass a new Transport Act.

It gives councils the ability to run their own services for the first time since deregulation in the 1980s, either as a full service or to supplement other, existing routes.

Sandy McCunn, a 24-year-old 3D artist from Perrie Street, said: “Dundee’s buses could be better. It’s good to see the council trying to make changes.

“I would really like to see a council-run bus service, but it would have to be of a good standard. People need an incentive to use it.”

Danny Edelston, an 18-year-old student from Barnhill, said: “The bus companies do a decent job, but some journeys can cost you a lot of money.

“A council alternative would be good, but it would need enough routes to merit its existence.”

Others also believe public buses would help to ease traffic.

Audrey Martin, 54, from the West End, said: “It would get more people on the buses.

“People wouldn’t drive as much if they got a good service on the bus, so there’d be fewer people driving.”

Meanwhile 22-year-old Calum Cook from Stobswell said: “I don’t really use Stagecoach, but Xplore do a decent job.

“But if the council has the money to put a bus service out then I don’t see why they shouldn’t. It would probably help a lot of people, especially the elderly.”

And Irene McKerlie-Leggat, 67, from the West End, believes Dundee’s buses need change.

“Xplore don’t give attention to some of the busier routes, like the number 17,” she said.

“Buses only come every half an hour and I feel the council would do a much better job.”

The proposal to put public buses back on the roads was initially brought forward by Councillor Richard McCready at the council’s city development committee.

The West End Labour member said: “The Transport Act gives us more powers and the opportunity to do more things which I think we should be looking at.

“It would be useful to look at the circumstances of how we run a municipal bus company.

“There are bus companies in this city that make a profit that have lots of infrastructure, that run buses paid for by the public purse, and we have really insufficient say in what happens when they choose to take services off. We should have a much greater say in how bus services are run.”

Mr McCready’s motion was passed with support from SNP administration councillors, Lord Provost Ian Borthwick and independent Gregor Murray.

The report on the council’s options for a public bus service is likely to be presented at a future city development committee meeting.

But a spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: “Putting a different logo on the side of a bus does not change the economics of running bus services or address the main barrier to bus use, which is worsening road congestion that is making journey times slower and unreliable and putting pressure on fares. Councils have been struggling to fund bus services they currently contract and have been cutting routes.

“Instead of wasting taxpayer money on setting up council bus companies, resources would be better targeted by introducing bus priority measures and also by addressing unsustainable car use which is damaging air quality in our communities.”

Starting a publicly-owned bus company will not be without its obstacles.

The Transport (Scotland) Bill gives local authorities two new options: the ability to plug gaps in services with their own services instead of subsidising private buses, and the ability to create their own “franchise”, like Lothian Buses in Edinburgh.

Councils will also be able to form “improvement partnerships” with private bus operators. These will see operators like Xplore agree to meet certain performance targets or face being stripped of routes.

If the council goes down the route of creating its own franchise, it will not be without expense: it will have to buy its own buses, ensure they meet public service vehicle standards, and recruit drivers. How this will be funded is as yet unclear.