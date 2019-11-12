Tele readers overwhelmingly against £35 Dundee council bin-emptying charge

A controversial garden waste fee has been overwhelmingly rejected in an online poll.

An survey was published earlier this week on the Tele website which invited readers to have their say on the unpopular new payment.

Residents who wish to continue using the garden waste collection service will soon be required to buy a permit, which costs £35 each year.

More than 2,500 people took part in the survey, and the results show that an overwhelming 84% of those who voted thought garden waste should be emptied free of charge.

This compared to just 16% of voters who agreed with the £35 charge, which is set to begin from next March.

The fee will entitle residents to fortnightly collections from March to November each year, starting in 2020.

But Dundonians have reacted angrily to the idea, with many expressing their frustration online, branding it “daylight robbery”.

Commenting on the poll, reader Carol Saunders said: “Not all brown bins are the same size yet they are all charged the same. Totally unfair.”

Another voter, Gary Robertson, also expressed disappointment.

He said: “My council tax is also £230 per month, and unfortunately I have five brown bins?

“This additional charge of £35 per bin is daylight robbery, especially when the council appear to be also making a profit from our waste by selling on compost to farmers etc. Surely this would self-fund if correctly managed?”

There was also confusion over whether the charge would cover multiple brown bins or if residents would be forced to fork out if they owned more than one.

Kate Galloway added: “We have shared brown bins – three for 10 properties. I asked the council for clarification of who should pay the fees and was told to arrange it among ourselves.”

But one reader defended the charge, highlighting that other councils throughout Scotland had already introduced a similar charge for those living in their area.

The reader, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “Angus Council and Perth and Kinross have been doing this for a few years now, so why should Dundee be any different?

“Your council tax is for public services, sewage water and your general rubbish, not for garden rubbish.

“However, as I pointed out to my local council, they have got this back to front.

“They should be charging for general rubbish like kitchen black bag waste, and your blue and brown recyclable waste should be free to encourage more people to be more green.”

Posting on their website, the council explained the reasons behind the introduction of the £35 charge, outlining that it is due to “garden waste collection not being a statutory service, and with reducing budgets and increasing costs, the council can no longer afford to provide the service for free”.

Councillor Anne Rendall, neighbourhood services committee convener, also defended the charge’s introduction.

She said: “Around a quarter of the 32 Scottish local authorities are now charging for garden waste collection.

“The garden waste collection is not a statutory service, like general waste collection is.

“The charges will entitle residents to about 20 fortnightly uplifts from March to November which works out at £1.75 per collection.