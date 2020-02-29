Tele readers offered a splash hit with new cruise

Telegraph readers have the chance to sign up for a fabulous new summer 2021 cruise to Norway’s Land of the Midnight Sun.

DC Thomson, have offered a second exclusive Norwegian cruise after the first, after its maiden voyage later this year proved to be hugely popular.

Passeners leave on the Magellan from Dundee on an 11-night voyage to Norway’s Land of the Midnight Sun and Fjordland – giving our readers the chance to take in some of the most breath-taking scenery in the world.

In collaboration with Cruise & Maritime Voyages, this latest voyage with DC Thomson Travel will depart on June 27, 2021.

News of this exciting cruise comes just months before our inaugural cruise, The Best of Norway and Scottish Isles, departs this June. And such was the demand for berths only a limited number of cabins are still available.

Craig Houston, head of enterprise for DC Thomson Media, said; “The positive feedback from readers on our 2020 sailing has been the big driver for this announcement. It is fantastic to be able to continue our growing partnership with Cruise & Maritime Voyages.”

“Norway’s Land of the Midnight Sun and Fjordland is a brilliant itinerary, which will see Magellan sail from Dundee as far as North Cape for the very first time.

“In 2021, readers will get to spend even longer on board, and we have the added benefit of sailing from and returning to Dundee.”

Unlike the 2020 cruise, which sails from Dundee and finished in Greenock, the 2021 departure leaves and returns to the city.

Coach transfers will be available from cities across Scotland including: Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth, Stirling, Falkirk, Edinburgh and Glasgow to the port of Dundee, so the new departure is accessible and convenient for everyone.

And once again holiday makers will be sailing on board the majestic Magellan.

She will carry around 1,250 passengers towards North Cape, on Norway’s northern coast where holidaymakers can experience the spectacular midnight sun.

Port of calls in well-known towns such as Tromso, Kristiansund, Andalsanes, Maloy and Stavanger will provide a base for organised excursions, before the vessel sails back into Dundee on July 8 2021.