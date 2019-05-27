Tele readers have their say on who should be Prime Minister

With the news Theresa May is to step down as prime minister on June 7, the Tele asked the people of Dundee who they’d like to see in No 10 next.

A tearful Mrs May said in a statement in Downing Street she had “done her best” to get her withdrawal agreement through parliament but stated she regretted that she had failed to do so.

The news of Mrs May’s departure was met with smiles by the people we spoke to.

A number of front-runners have emerged to replace her, with Boris Johnson leading the pack as favourite.

Vanessa Gibb, 27, unemployed from Douglas said: “I’m glad she has resigned.

“I definitely don’t want Boris Johnson. Possibly Michael Gove because I think he can do a lot more than Theresa May can do.”

Barrie Johnson, 72, retired, from Forfar said: “I think she should never have been prime minister.

“I think Andrea Leadsom is a safe pair of hands.

“As for Boris I’m afraid he’s got a wee bit of a buffoon image though he’s trying his best to get clear of it.”

Mary McCabe 80, retired, from Craigiebank, added: “She’s had a hard time.

“I have a feeling that Boris Johnson is a certainty.”

Janice Larkins, 69, from Fintry, said: “We are going to end up with Donald Trump running Britain if Boris Johnson gets in.

“They are dangerous people. The whole Conservative Party should resign. I’m not a fan of any of the politicians. It’s going to be the inmates running the asylum.”

Ruby Bannon, 70, from the Hilltown, said: “I’m glad she has resigned. She is not good for the country.

“I think what Billy Connolly says is right, the fact that they want to do it should disqualify them.

“Michael Gove might have more experience than other ones, it’s the lesser of so many evils.”

The bookies’ favourite to replace May is former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, followed by former secretary of state for exiting the EU Dominic Raab.

Former commons leader Andrea Leadsom, environment secretary Michael Gove, former health service boss Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, home secretary Sajid Javid and secretary of state for international development Rory Stewart have also already announced they would stand for the Tory leadership. The race to see who will be the next prime minister begins on June 10.

Leader of the opposition, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, has called for a general election.