Tele readers back Tannadice home for Dundee United great Jim McLean’s statue

He is the most famous manager in Dundee United’s history, leading them to league and cup glory during his two decade reign.

But where should the statue dedicated to Jim McLean be positioned in the city?

A poll posted on the Tele website last week asked readers where they would like to see the tribute to the legendary United manager erected once the design had been completed.

Alex Ferguson, himself a foe of McLean’s when United played Aberdeen in the 1980s, but a close friend of Jim’s off the pitch, was one of many to voice his support for the statue to be built, – the former Manchester United manager describing McLean as “one of the greatest” (See video below).

Great result tonight and if you haven’t donated yet have a listen to Sir Alexhttps://t.co/L42zZN7zQu Let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/Wo7g1jfKZf — Jim McLean Tribute Steering Group (@JimTribute) March 26, 2019

And with all the votes counted, it can be revealed the majority of them have thrown their support behind plans to have the tribute placed outside Dundee United’s home ground.

Close to 800 votes were cast in total and almost 65% (511) of those backed the suggestion the statue should be on display outside Tannadice for all the fans to see.

Inside Tannadice was the second placed choice with 28.8%, with 230 people voting for it to be on display behind closed doors.

And only 7.14 per cent of readers believed the statue should be placed elsewhere in in the city.

The poll comes after the club announced in November last year that the £62,000 fundraising target needed to get the project started had been reached.

It is now anticipated the finished statue will be unveiled in spring of this year.

With more than 700 supporters pledging money to the online JustGiving campaign and bucket collections held at home matches throughout the season, the cash figure was reached before the 18 month target that had been set by a coalition of Dundee United supporter groups behind the plans.

United owner Mark Ogren also boosted the campaign’s coffers with a £5,000 donation of his own shortly after taking over the club in late 2018.

The first look at the design of the statue was unveiled in August last year, with Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art graduate Alan Herriot commissioned to create the work.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

The expected design features McLean proudly holding aloft the Premier Division Trophy, depicting the only time United have been crowned Premier League Champions – a golden moment in the club’s history.