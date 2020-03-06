Tele reader delighted with £100 Lidl shopping vouchers

A loyal Tele reader was given a nice surprise after she swept up supermarket vouchers worth £100.

Nicola Saunders, 48, from Downfield was one of 243 entrants into the competition where readers enter a unique code printed in the paper for their chance to win the vouchers.

Speaking about her win she said: “It’s a nice surprise. I couldn’t believe it, it was brilliant.

“I was out putting my rubbish out, by the time I got back and I heard the phone. Originally I thought it was my work phoning.

“I get the Tele all the time. I shop all over but I do shop in Lidl.

“When they first opened lots of people wouldn’t use them but now they are so busy.”

Nicola adds she has never won a competition before, apart from the odd lucky dip and said she has also entered into our competition for a chance to win her council tax paid for a year.

Although she is unsure what she will spend her winnings on she will pay a visit to the new store in the near future.

And her mum Isobel Saunders said she was delighted for her daughter.

She said: “I saw the big smile on her face. I’m very chuffed for her.”

The Tele teamed up with Lidl as part of the supermarket giant’s celebrations of the opening of their 103rd Scottish store located at the Kingsway East.

The store opened for the first time yesterday and the first 103 customers through the door were treated to goody bags with one bag containing £100 of shopping vouchers.

Lidl also have a variety of deals on offer throughout the first week for customers.

A spokeswoman for the shop said: “Congratulations to the lucky winner – we hope Nicola will enjoy shopping for award-winning produce at our new Dundee store.

“Since opening the first Lidl store in Scotland, we have built a network of over 60 Scottish suppliers and, as the estate grows across the country, we will continue to support local producers and proudly serve communities from Kirkwall to Kingsway.”