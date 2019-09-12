Tele poll suggests SNP could win EVERY Scottish seat at a general election

With the prospect of a general election looming, the Tele asked its readers in Scotland to tell us who they would back if a vote is held.

In our poll, a whopping 81% of people said they would back the SNP.

The prospect of the SNP claiming all 59 Scottish seats – eclipsing the party’s record of 56 which it won in 2015 – now appears a real possibility.

In total 7,296 people had voted in our poll at the time of publication of this article.

Of those, 5,966 (81.77%) said they would vote for the SNP.

The Conservatives polled second, with 607 votes, equal to 8.32%.

There were 238 people who said they would vote for the Labour party – once the dominant force in Scottish politics – which is only 3.26% of the total votes the Tele received.

The Liberal Democrats, which have vowed to try and stop Brexit, gained 215 votes, just under 3% of all those cast on our site.

There were also 192 people who said they would vote for The Brexit Party (2.63%).

The Green Party, which currently has one MP in Westminster, received 42 votes in the Tele’s poll, less than 1% of those who voted.

Twenty-eight people said they would vote for an independent candidate or other party, which is under half-a-percent of all voters in the Tele poll.

And UKIP received eight votes – around 0.11% of the total cast.

While this poll indicates the SNP could be on target to win all 59 seats, there are 650 seats in total in the House of Commons, meaning 326 are needed to win an overall majority.

At present, Parliament is made up of 288 Conservative Party members, 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs which had previously supported the government, and 247 Labour members.

The SNP has 35 MPs, The Liberal Democrats have 17, The Indepenedent Group for Change have five, and the party which campaigns for Welsh independence, Plaid Cymru, has four.

The Independents, formed from defecting Labour and Conservative MPs, have three members, The Green Party has one and the Speaker of the House takes one seat.

There are currently 32 MPs classed as independent, although 31 of those began the parliamentary term as members of a political party and have either left or been expelled.

Sinn Féin, which abstains from voting in Westminster, has seven MPs.

A general election seems extremely likely given the backdrop of chaotic scenes in Westminster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied lying to the Queen over the advice he gave her over the five-week suspension of Parliament.

He spoke after Scotland’s highest civil court ruled yesterday the prorogation was unlawful.

When asked whether he had lied to the monarch about his reasons for the suspension, he replied: “Absolutely not.”

The Supreme Court will have the final say following an appeal by the government on the Court of Session’s ruling.

Meanwhile, the Yellowhammer document – published on Wednesday after MPs forced its release – warned of food and fuel shortages in a no-deal scenario.

Earlier today, David Sassoli, the new president of the European parliament, said that any Brexit agreement would have to have a backstop on the island of Ireland.

He said that the UK had not yet proposed any credible alternative, and that the European parliament would be open to a Brexit delay if the UK was going to hold an election.

A backstop would allow the UK to maintain a seamless border between Northern Ireland, which will no longer be part of the EU, and the Republic of Ireland, which remains an EU state.