Tele poll reveals majority would hesitate to return to ‘normal’ when lockdown is lifted

The majority of Tele readers would be cautious about flooding back to pubs and restaurants after lockdown is lifted, an online poll has revealed.

With some aspects of the restrictions relaxed in Scotland, many people are now beginning to consider what the so-called “new normal” will look like.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will potentially outline the next phase of the lockdown easing later this week, following her decision to allow people to visit family members as long as social distancing is adhered to.

The Tele asked readers how they will react once they are able to resume something approaching the lives they led before the pandemic.

Of the 824 people who responded, around 48% said they would return to some places, but with caution, and would be more cautious of hygiene and social distancing,

Meanwhile, 30% went even further and said they would be reluctant to visit public places unless absolutely in the immediate days and weeks after lockdown is lifted.

However, 20% of the people surveyed said they would happily return to pubs and restaurants with no social distancing or hygiene measures in place.

And there were also mixed views among readers who shared their opinion on the Tele Facebook page.

Alison Thomson said: “I would be anxious if I am honest however pubs, cafes and restaurants need to find a way back to help not only the economy but also their staff.

“If it is handled well – and it can be, we have seen that in other countries – then I would go back to support them.”

And Scott Ewen said: “Doubt I’ll be going anytime soon. Not because it’s unsafe but because with all the rules and regulations that will be in place I can’t see it being much of a fun and sociable time. Kinda defeats the point of going really.

Phase one of the move out of lockdown began on Thursday May 28 after Scotland successfully kept the R-number – the rate of transmission – below one.

Phase two would include the reopening of outdoor spaces at pubs and restaurants with physical distancing and increased hygiene measures in place. Scots could be able to enjoy a pint and some food in beer gardens.

Family members could visit relatives in care homes “in a managed way where it is clinically safe to do so”