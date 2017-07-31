Olly Murs was the overwhelming winner in the Tele’s poll on the best act to have performed in Slessor Gardens this summer.

The Essex-born star polled 108 of the 204 votes submitted, with UB40’s 58 votes making them the next most popular. Little Mix trailed in with 34 votes. Four people said all three acts were as good as each other.

Faith Crichton, who lives in Dryburgh, wrote of Olly’s performance on July 20: “He came on and did really good songs.

“He didn’t take long to come on and he was on for about and hour and 30 minutes, which was quite good.”

Whitfield resident Kim Horne wrote: “Olly’s performance was miles better than Little Mix.

“He interacted a lot more with the crowd and seemed like he wanted to be there, not just doing his job.”

Caroline Stephen, of Stobswell, wrote: “Olly really loves the crowd and appreciates that it is his fans who have made him who he is today.”

Responding to our question on who readers would like to see perform next at Slessor Gardens, Ed Sheeran polled the most votes, 23.

A diverse range of requests included Rod Stewart (14), Madness (seven), Paolo Nutini (four) and Deacon Blue (three).

Eight folk wanted Olly Murs to perform again.

Most of the answers to the poll were submitted before last Thursday, when Stereophonics were announced as the next act to perform in Dundee, in a show at Caird Hall on Tuesday, August 22.

Three readers will be particularly happy having responded to our poll saying they hoped the Indie band would be the next act to perform in the city.