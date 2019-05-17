Tele picks up major UK award for Chalk Talk supplement at event in London

The Tele has today triumphed at the Society of Editors’ UK Regional Press Awards in London.

Our Chalk Talk supplement, written and edited by Dundee school pupils and pulled together by the Tele’s Gemma Day, fought off some stiff competition to win the coveted supplement of the year title at the event on Friday.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “This is a fantastic win and is a tribute, more than anything, to the brilliant ideas, determination, imagination and dedication of Dundee’s schoolchildren.

“We are so proud of the amazing work being done within local schools and Chalk Talk was designed to be the perfect showcase.

“To have it recognised in this manner is a huge honour and a really welcome reward.”