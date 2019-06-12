Tele petition goes global thanks to child abuse campaigner

The Tele petition calling for mandatory jail terms for people convicted of a sexual offence involving children has gone global.

Thanks to Dave Sharp, one of Scotland’s leading child abuse justice campaigners, the Tele’s petition and the Our Kids Need Justice campaign has now gathered support from as far away as Australia and America, as well as across in Ireland and also south of the border.

More than 11,000 people have now signed our petition, with about 500 of the latest signatories coming from some of the far flung corners of the world.

At the beginning of June, Dave – who runs the group Seek And Find Everyone Abused in Childhood (Safe) organisation – signed our petition.

He said: “Many people tell us they have no faith in the police or the politicians and more and more we are hearing from people who are now simply saying ‘what is the point if my abuser is just going to get off or gets a fine?’.

“It’s one thing to say that more sex offenders are in prison now than ever before, but the fact of the matter is we are dealing with a massive increase in the number of sex offenders and part of the reason for that has to be down to the lenient sentencing that exists in Scotland.”

Following his decision to sign the petition Dave tweeted his 1,800 followers also asking them to back us.

Dave said: “I did this because I think what the Tele is doing is fantastic.

“This is a very worthwhile campaign and one that I am more than happy to support.”

He added: “I asked my Twitter followers to sign the petition and support the campaign and sent them the link to the petition.

“Since I did that I am aware that about 500 of my supporters have already signed, including many in Australia and America.

“Many of my followers have told me they have signed it.

“I’m delighted to be able to take the Tele campaign worldwide.”

He said he had also asked his followers to retweet the link to the petition to gather even more support from around the world.

He added: “I also plan to highlight the Tele campaign at a conference I am attending in Glasgow today and hopefully it will be used as a major talking point in the ongoing fight against horrific child abuse.”