TELE OPINION: ‘There can be no leniency for those who steal the innocence of youth’

This week a vile child abuser was handed down 33 life sentences.

Sick Joseph McCann was guilty of some of the most appalling crimes imaginable and richly deserves his fate.

Most of his crimes were committed in the south of England, and the justice system has — quite rightly — shown him no mercy.

But can the same be said north of the border?

Or is there a danger that the presumption against short jail terms is resulting in child sex offenders being shown entirely unmerited leniency?

At exactly the same time as McCann was being locked up and the key (at least in a metaphorical sense) thrown away, closer to home there were angry scenes in court as a man who abused a child in a Dundee pub was punished with a spell of unpaid work.

There is no doubt — the two cases are not on the same scale.

However, the latter example shows how exasperation north of the border — and certainly in Dundee — is growing with regard to the treatment of sex offenders.

At the Tele we have campaigned for mandatory jail terms for anyone convicted of a sexual offence involving a child.

The Our Kids Need Justice campaign has gained widespread support, with more than ten thousand readers signing a petition backing our demands.

In October a man who sexually assaulted two children was given unpaid work rather than a jail term.

Meanwhile, there was anger last month when a pervert who exposed himself in a play park was given a curfew, but spared jail.

These are far from unusual examples — and each has been met with an outcry from the public.

One has to wonder what kind of message such sentences are sending, not only to the vile, sick perpetrators of child sexual abuse, but also the brave victims who so courageously pluck up the courage to report their terrifying ordeals.

What kind of justice are they getting?

In response to our campaign, the Tele has been told that sentencing guidelines are currently under review.

We implore law-makers and those at every level of the judiciary to take account of public concern and ensure there is no leniency for those sick people responsible for stealing the innocence of youth.