Tele headline scoops up gong at Scottish Press Awards

The Evening Telegraph has been recognised at the 41st Scottish Press Awards after scooping the gong for Headline of the Year.

The headline in question related to a July 2019 story about a row over discarded dog mess in Arbroath and read “Everybody Was Flung Poo Fighting: Battle Over Discarded Dog Waste”.

It was described as “an excellent headline” that “brings the story to life” by the Scottish Newspaper Society judges.

The front page headline ran in our July 20 edition and told the story of how a row which broke out over dog faeces led to a man having teeth knocked out by his neighbour.

The judges said: “An excellent headline will bring a story to life and what’s what the Evening Telegraph achieved.

“A headline not only to read but sing! How to best describe a row over discarded dog dirt? That was the not insignificant task facing the Evening Telegraph following news a man had lost two teeth following a heated altercation pertaining to the proper place for poo.

“Thankfully, the prophetic words of Carl Douglas in his seminal 1974 classic ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ came to the rescue.

“The resultant headline was, to say the least, well received.”

Tele editor Dave Lord was delighted with the victory and said: “The story in question was no laughing matter, of course, but with any tale you have to sell it the best you can and this was a classic case of a punchy tabloid headline with a decent pun to boot.

“I think we have to mention Carl Douglas and I’m sure when his Tele arrives on his doorstep today he will have a huge smile on his face as he reads our homage to his greatest hit was worthy of a gong at the Scottish Press Awards.

“It’s great that the Tele team has been recognised and everyone connected with the paper is delighted to be award winners.”