Tele front page scoops best of 21st Century in industry awards

The Evening Telegraph has won the best front page of the 21st Century for a hard-hitting examination of Dundee’s drug crisis.

UK journalist website Hold The Front Page selected the Tele’s “Beyond Belief” story which was published on August 28 2014.

It’s the second front page to win the the paper praise for tackling the harrowing subject, after the same website awarded the title the frontpage of 2019.

© DC Thomson

Our 2014 report showed the harrowing impact drugs is having on our city by picturing two people unconscious in a Stobswell block of flats.

The front page sparked fierce debate within the city as readers gave their views on the decision to publish the image.

Hold The Front Page described the front page as one of the “most shocking” of the decade which highlighted the extent of the city’s drug problem.

David Lord. the Tele editor, said: “While we welcome this accolade, we at the Tele are well aware the front page in question was both shocking and controversial.

© DC Thomson

“We take absolutely no pleasure in Dundee’s shocking drug deaths record and our aim in featuring such material is to provoke debate and spark action.

“Hiding away the drug crisis – and let’s not pretend it is anything other than a crisis – will do nothing to help.

“It is only by confronting the issue that we can ever help to tackle it, however uncomfortable that may be.

“Needless to say, we would like to thank all of those who voted for us to receive such a prestigious honour – and if it has helped to stimulate discussion about drug deaths and the pressing need to find a solution then it was well worth it.”

The Tele previously won the best front page of 2019, also in Hold The Front Page, for its ‘One a Week’ front page, discussing the huge drugs death toll in the city.