Tele front page highlighting Dundee drugs crisis second to be nominated for award

The Evening Telegraph is in the running for the best front page of the 21st Century.

UK journalist website Hold The Front Page selected the Tele’s “Beyond Belief” story which was published on August 28 2014.

Our report showed the harrowing impact drugs is having on our city by picturing two people unconscious in a Stobswell block of flats.

The front page sparked fierce debate within the city as readers gave their views on the decision to publish the image.

Hold The Front Page described the front page as one of the “most shocking” of the decade which highlighted the extent of the city’s drug problem.

The Tele previously won the best front page of 2019, also in Hold The Front Page, for its ‘One a Week’ front page, discussing the huge drugs death toll in the city.

The Tele is now competing against other publications for the coveted prize which will be decided by public vote.

To vote, visit holdthefrontpage.co.uk.