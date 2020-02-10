Monday, February 10th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Tele front page highlighting Dundee drugs crisis second to be nominated for award

by Dave Lord
February 10, 2020, 10:23 am Updated: February 10, 2020, 10:38 am
© DC ThomsonThe ‘Beyond Belief’ front page (left) is the second Tele cover to be nominated for an award this year, following the ‘One a Week’ issue, which also discusses Dundees horrific drugs problem, which won best front page of 2019.
The Evening Telegraph is in the running for the best front page of the 21st Century.

UK journalist website Hold The Front Page selected the Tele’s “Beyond Belief” story which was published on August 28 2014.

Our report showed the harrowing impact drugs is having on our city by picturing two people unconscious in a Stobswell block of flats.

The front page sparked fierce debate within the city as readers gave their views on the decision to publish the image.

Hold The Front Page described the front page as one of the “most shocking” of the decade which highlighted the extent of the city’s drug problem.

The Tele previously won the best front page of 2019, also in Hold The Front Page, for its ‘One a Week’ front page, discussing the huge drugs death toll in the city. 

© DC Thomson
The Tele front page highlighting the problem with drugs deaths in Dundee.

The Tele is now competing against other publications for the coveted prize which will be decided by public vote.

To vote, visit holdthefrontpage.co.uk.

 

