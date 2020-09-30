Video: Tele delivers oodles of noodles to students isolating in Abertay University’s Parker House

After signs urging people to ‘send food’ were displayed on the windows of the Abertay University student halls at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak in the city, the Tele decided to step up to the figurative plate and help out.

© Mhairi Edwards

With 500 students currently quarantining at Parker House, after a number of them tested positive for the virus, residents began displaying comical signs on their windows asking members of the public to send food and drink – amongst other things.

Well, you asked so we delivered.

Tele reporter Amy Hall headed down to the accommodation on Tuesday, armed with a shedload of noodle pots and the hope that she might be able to lift the spirits of those stuck inside.

© Mhairi Edwards

We know it has been a really tough time for students. We know that parents and family members are concerned about their loved ones who, in many cases, are away from home for the first time.

We also know that a snack from the local newspaper doesn’t necessarily mean much, but we want students to know that we are there for them. They are part of our community now. And we hope, at the very least, we are able to give them a laugh.

In addition to the 500 packs of noodles (which include sweet chilli and Singapore curry Naked Noodles and Koka instant noodles in a variety of flavours) Amy and her helpers also distributed blank newspaper bills, so that students can write more messages and stick them to their windows.

© Mhairi Edwards

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “For many of these students, it hasn’t been the easiest start to their university education.

“All of the things that make being a fresher so great, meeting new friends, socialising, joining new clubs, have been taken away from them and they’re now stuck in their accommodation. Consequently, there will be many that are struggling at the moment.

“We hope that our delivery cheers everyone up and lets them know that we have been thinking about them and hoping that they’re OK.”

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Parker House has risen to 72 an increase of four since Monday.

© DC Thomson

At the university’s nearby Meadowside Halls, 24 have tested positive for the virus, an increase of eight in the same period.

Testing kits have been made available to all residents who wish to be tested.

NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team is also investigating and undertaking contact tracing for a small number of cases related to other university and college accommodation settings in Dundee.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health and chairman of the IMT said: “Contact tracing is continuing and I would encourage all students who develop symptoms to self-isolate and book a test as soon as possible. I would also urge students who test positive to provide us with feedback on their most recent contacts as soon as possible. This information will help our contact tracing efforts to track and limit the spread of the virus.

“I would like to once again thank the student population of Tayside for their continued support and understanding at this time.”