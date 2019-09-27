Tele competitions celebrate dancing and prancing in equal measure, but are Strictly for fun

Autumn is in the air, which can mean only one thing – Strictly Come Dancing is back.

Meanwhile, it is not just on the silver screen that ballroom dancing novices are being put through their paces.

Also on the horizon is Strictly Come Prancing, set for the Apex in Dundee on November 1.

The gala event, a fundraiser organised by Help for Kids, will see brave locals strutting their stuff in front of hundreds of guests in a bid to be crowned the Prancing champs for 2019.

Among those taking part is the Tele’s very own dancefloor hopeful Kenny MacDonald. He is looking forward to it, but admits to a few nerves.

“Nobody said it was going to be easy – and after a few training sessions I can confirm it won’t be,” he said.

“I rather fear I may be less Swan Lake and more dying duck but, with a few weeks still to go I’m determined to give it my best shot.

“Training is more painful than I’d imagined. I’m clearly straining muscles I didn’t even know I had.

“It is all for a good cause and that is the main thing. And I have to give a big thanks to dance instructors Iona Mcinally and Zoe Heggie for putting up with me!”

To see Kenny and the rest of the Strictly Come Prancing class of 2019 in action make sure you snap up your tickets for the big event on November 1. Simply search for “Eventbrite Strictly Come Prancing 2019” online.

Tickets include a champagne reception and two course dinner in addition to the dancing itself.

