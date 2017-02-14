Tele Community Spirit Awards 2017 — Dundee Starter Packs

Getting set up in a new home can be stressful enough without worrying about the financial strain — but one Dundee organisation set out to change that for many of the city’s hard-up residents.

Since the turn of the millennium, Dundee Starter Packs has helped those who have recently been housed in the city, and are on low incomes, with the essentials they need.

Volunteers collect donations of good quality second-hand wares such as dinnerware, electrical goods, bedding and towels to create ‘starter packs’ for those who cannot afford what they need themselves.

Pat Motion, chairwoman of Dundee Starter Packs, said: “I think it’s amazing. We really weren’t expecting it. It was a very hard group to judge. We’re here so homeless people and the like can get on and start a new life without stigma. What we do is a hand-up, not a hand-out.”