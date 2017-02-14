Tele Community Spirit Awards 2017 — Dundee Starter Packs

Getting set up in a new home can be stressful enough without worrying about the financial strain — but one Dundee organisation set out to change that for many of the city’s hard-up residents.
Since the turn of the millennium, Dundee Starter Packs has helped those who have recently been housed in the city, and are on low incomes, with the essentials they need.
Volunteers collect donations of good quality second-hand wares such as dinnerware, electrical goods, bedding and towels to create ‘starter packs’ for those who cannot afford what they need themselves.
Pat Motion, chairwoman of Dundee Starter Packs, said: “I think it’s amazing. We really weren’t expecting it. It was a very hard group to judge. We’re here so homeless people and the like can get on and start a new life without stigma. What we do is a hand-up, not a hand-out.”
- Andy Goudie, 49, was nominated for his efforts in raising thousands for Help For Kids through a number of charity CDs and concerts. The ambitious Ferry fundraiser found superstar support in Ewan McGregor and Brian Cox.
- Harris Academy sixth-year pupil Mollie Ross was nominated for her work establishing and running the school’s Rotary Interact club. Mollie worked tirelessly to support the club and raise funds for local charities.
- Tracey Burke was also nominated for Fundraiser of the Year after raising £11,500 for Macmillan through the charity’s Brave The Shave challenge, while battling with cancer.
- Former Maggie’s Dundee fundraising manager Valerie Busher was nominated in recognition of her 16-year commitment to the cancer support charity.