Tele appeal leads police to ram-raid BMW in Dundee street

A stolen car used in a ram-raid on a shop in Dundee has been seized by police — thanks to an appeal in the Tele.

The culprits behind the smash and grab at the Co-op store at Panmurefield Village in Broughty Ferry were still on the run, after targeting the shop just after 4am on Thursday and stealing cigarettes.

The black BMW 5-Series used to smash open the shop’s doors had been stolen from Silport Place in Carnoustie.

It was after reading a police appeal over the raid in the Tele that a resident in Happyhillock Walk, Dundee, alerted police that the vehicle had been left in a car park near his home.

The vehicle has now been seized as part of the investigation.

The resident who alerted police to the car at Happyhillock Walk said: “Although it obviously caused a lot of damage at the store, I couldn’t see how badly damaged the car itself was but I recognised the number straight away from the Tele appeal.

“It may have been there for a while but I contacted the police just after 5pm and officers were here fairly quickly after I called. My son told me they were at the rear of the property inspecting the car but it was at least an hour-and-a-half later before they came and spoke to me.

“The car had been parked though — it wasn’t just abandoned.”

The car’s owner, Nicola Cameron, confirmed to the Tele that the car had been found but said it wasn’t in a “great condition”.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that the same people were responsible for an attempted break-in at Size clothing store in High Street in the city centre at 3.50am — just moments before they targeted the Co-op.

The BMW was seen near the store around that time.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at Size, which happened around 3.50am, or members of the public who saw the black BMW drive through the city centre at that time.

“Also, anyone who may have seen the black BMW travelling between Dundee city centre and Broughty Ferry at around 4am. It is believed that the BMW travelled to the Happyhillock area immediately following the break-in to the Co-op at Broughty Ferry.”