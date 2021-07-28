Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle

‘Teeny Weeny’ show gets Fife’s little ones on their feet and trying to fly

By Rebecca Baird
July 28, 2021, 4:00 pm
Cast members Parsifal James Hurst and Alex McCrossan in action.
The sunny weather brought out some very exciting insects across Fife this week, as the folks at Shaper/Caper performed their new outdoor show, Teeny Weeny.

The 20-minute performance, “for under-fives, and their adults” took place in various Fife beauty spots this week, including Riverside Park, Letham Glen, Lochore Meadows and Pittencrief Park.

The Letham Glen performance of Teeny Weeny was a hit. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Commissioned by under-fives specialist performance organisation Starcatchers, the feelgood show was attended by invited guests this time around. But the performers, Alex McCrossan and Parcifal James Hurst, plan to take it on the road in future.

Tommy Small, artistic director at Shaper/Caper, is delighted with the show’s warm reception. He says: “After almost a year and a half away, it’s been a godsend to be in the most beautiful park, in Fife.

The colourful characters delighted the audience at Letham Glen. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

“We had a really great response from the audience. They were all clapping and shouting and they were all very happy.

“But the most gorgeous thing was actually seeing parents and carers playing with their children. They were up and dancing about too! It was lovely to see everyone celebrating just being able to be together again.”

The 20-minute show had the children captivated. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

The piece itself imagines two insects living in a forest – one stuck in its ways, and one seeking change. Together, they learn how to fly.

The message, according to Tommy, is one of hope, friendship and joy.

‘We wanted it to be joyful’

“We wanted it to be a really joyful piece,” he explains. “Because the last year and a half has been really tough for everyone. Particularly in our industry, it’s been pretty well documented that we’ve had a really hard time, with pretty much all of our work stopping.”

The show is aimed specifically at children under five, and Tommy reckons it’s important for people to be exposed to the arts from birth.

The interactive show had the ‘teeny weeny’ audience up and about. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

“Dance is one of those things that’s really primal,” he says. “One of the first things we learn to do is movement.

“But as we get older, we learn the behaviour of people around us and are told ‘don’t do this, don’t do that’ – we start to forget or feel embarrassed to move.

“At Shaper/Caper, we really believe in the opportunity to let young people take part in live theatre and to join in. They get a lot from the visuals, the music as well – they have a little boogie-woogie as they’re watching the show.

“Plus there’s moments of happiness in the piece, moments of sadness, and we think little ones really connect with the emotions when they watch the show.”