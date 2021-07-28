‘Teeny Weeny’ show gets Fife’s little ones on their feet and trying to fly

The sunny weather brought out some very exciting insects across Fife this week, as the folks at Shaper/Caper performed their new outdoor show, Teeny Weeny.

The 20-minute performance, “for under-fives, and their adults” took place in various Fife beauty spots this week, including Riverside Park, Letham Glen, Lochore Meadows and Pittencrief Park.

Commissioned by under-fives specialist performance organisation Starcatchers, the feelgood show was attended by invited guests this time around. But the performers, Alex McCrossan and Parcifal James Hurst, plan to take it on the road in future.

Tommy Small, artistic director at Shaper/Caper, is delighted with the show’s warm reception. He says: “After almost a year and a half away, it’s been a godsend to be in the most beautiful park, in Fife.

“We had a really great response from the audience. They were all clapping and shouting and they were all very happy.

“But the most gorgeous thing was actually seeing parents and carers playing with their children. They were up and dancing about too! It was lovely to see everyone celebrating just being able to be together again.”

The piece itself imagines two insects living in a forest – one stuck in its ways, and one seeking change. Together, they learn how to fly.

The message, according to Tommy, is one of hope, friendship and joy.

‘We wanted it to be joyful’

“We wanted it to be a really joyful piece,” he explains. “Because the last year and a half has been really tough for everyone. Particularly in our industry, it’s been pretty well documented that we’ve had a really hard time, with pretty much all of our work stopping.”

The show is aimed specifically at children under five, and Tommy reckons it’s important for people to be exposed to the arts from birth.

“Dance is one of those things that’s really primal,” he says. “One of the first things we learn to do is movement.

“But as we get older, we learn the behaviour of people around us and are told ‘don’t do this, don’t do that’ – we start to forget or feel embarrassed to move.

“At Shaper/Caper, we really believe in the opportunity to let young people take part in live theatre and to join in. They get a lot from the visuals, the music as well – they have a little boogie-woogie as they’re watching the show.

“Plus there’s moments of happiness in the piece, moments of sadness, and we think little ones really connect with the emotions when they watch the show.”