Teens’ tribute after friend’s tragic death in Dundee last year

A group of teenagers are keeping their friend’s memory alive more than a year after her death.

Zoe Matheson was found dead at her home in Piperdam in August last year.

The talented musician was a multi-instrumentalist and member of Dundee Schools Symphony Orchestra, and was due to start studying at Aberdeen University.

Wanting to leave a legacy for their friend, 11 of Zoe’s friends organised the Sunflower Concert in her honour.

The event raised £2,000, which paid for a memorial bench at the summit of Blacklaw Hill in Angus, plus two awards for Harris Academy pupils which will be presented each year.

The money left over was shared between five different charities.

Feeling Strong, Hot Chocolate Trust, The Corner, Art Angels and the Dundee Music Centre all received cheques for more than £200 at a ceremony held at the academy on Friday, attended by Zoe’s friends and family.

Errin Mathieson, who helped to organise the concert, said: “Given the nature of Zoe’s passing, these causes were close to our hearts, so we wanted them to benefit from the donations.

“We also want young people to know there is immediate help available to them in the city.

“Initially we started to plan the concert because Julie from The Corner was talking us through the grieving process and spoke to us about positive grieving which could mean raising money.

“We thought we would organise a concert as Zoe was very involved in music and use the money for an award.

“I remember at the end of the concert it was announced that ticket sales alone had raised £1,400.

“We were all crying about having raised so much money.

“I feel absolutely nothing but pride about us all putting our heads together and being able to do all this surrounded by our friends.

“Zoe was genuinely the kindest, most inclusive person I have ever met in my life and she touched the lives of so many people just from being kind without even realising it.

“The school has been an amazing support. From the morning when we heard the news about what had happened right up until now the staff were just so supportive and we know they will be in the future too.

“We are all so excited about the orchestra. We want to make more good memories together like we did before and just play music and give these memories to young people in the future.

“It seemed like the perfect way to keep Zoe’s memory alive.”

Zoe’s mum, Tina Black, said it was amazing to see the young people coming together and supporting each other.

“Zoe was part of the Dundee Schools Symphony Orchestra and the school’s orchestra,” she said.

“She played the flute, violin, ukulele, saxophone, keyboard, guitar and had started learning the chanter so bagpipes were next.

“Zoe was aware that music could help many young people with focus, friendship, dedication and perseverance.

“The Dundee Schools Orchestra is a connection for young people around the city so when it finishes it is a massive loss to them.

“To have something they can transfer into will be a fantastic thing to have in her memory at a time when there are so many challenges. It is great to know they will have that support.

“Harris Academy has also very kindly offered the school as the venue for the orchestra.

“The group now has two awards which will be given each year at the Harris prize-giving ceremony with junior and senior awards for musical devotion in Zoe’s name.

“Her friends have also erected a bench which we all designed one night together at my house.

“We put it at the top of Blacklaw Hill as she often ran there. I think the first time she did it was because we didn’t have internet in the house so she was able to get a signal up there.

“Sunflowers were very important to Zoe. She absolutely loved them and the colour yellow so that theme has continued.

“The Sunflower Concert was amazing and it is inspiring to see how the group has pulled together and supported each other.”

Friend Rachael Lindsay added: “It seemed like everyone in Dundee donated. Zoe was mad in the most amazing way.

“I met Zoe through music and we made so many good memories that now with the orchestra we can make even more.”

Erin added: “If I could say one last thing, it would be to tell your friends you love them and get your child to play an instrument.”